Davis Cup Finals 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

The tennis season will come to a conclusion over the next week as the last major event of the year, the Davis Cup Finals, will be held from November 22 to November 27. Eight teams are left standing and will compete in the quarterfinals starting on Tuesday.

Australia and the Netherlands will square off in the first quarterfinal. Alex de Minaur and Thanasi Kokkinakis will lead the charge for the squad from Down Under, while Botic van de Zandschulp will spearhead the Dutch challenge.

The second quarterfinal will witness Spain and Croatia battling on Wednesday (November 23). World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz was initially part of the Spanish team, but pulled out following an injury a couple of weeks ago. The Spaniards are now led by veterans Pablo Carreno Busta and Roberto Bautista Agut.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic is expected to lead the Croatian team. They finished as the runner-up last year and will be aiming to go one step further this time around.

Thursday (November 24) will feature the remaining two quarterfinal bouts, with Italy going head-to-head with the United States while Germany take on Canada. Matteo Berrettini is the highest-ranked Italian in the squad following Jannik Sinner's withdrawal.

The Americans are led by Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe. Germany are without their star player Alexander Zverev and will start as the underdogs against Canada, who are led by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.

The semi-finals will be contested on Friday (November 25) and Saturday (November 26), with the championship round taking place on Sunday (November 27). The Davis Cup always manages to produce some classic matches and with plenty of top players in the mix, there are bound to be quite a few of those in this edition as well. On that note, here's where you can catch all the action at the tournament:

Davis Cup Finals channel and live streaming list

Team Canada at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA & UK.

Nine Network & beIN SPORTS - Australia.

SportKlub - Croatia.

Servus TV - Germany.

Sport TV - Portugal.

Eurosport - Denmark & Norway.

Ziggo - Netherlands.

beIN Sports - France.

Sky Italia & Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Nova - Greece.

Sportsnet - Canada.

Sony - India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Afghanistan.

Direct TV - Latin America.

For the full list of broadcasters for the 2022 Davis Cup finals, click here.

