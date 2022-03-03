Davis Cup Qualifiers 2022: Jannik Sinner vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Norbert Gombos (SVK)

Tournament: Davis Cup

Date: 4 March 2022

Round: Qualifying Round

Venue: Bratislava

Category: ITF Tournament

Surface: Hard

Live Telecast: Slovakia - JOJ | Italy - SuperTennis

Jannik Sinner vs Norbert Gombos preview

Italy will be heavily relying on Sinner in the Davis Cup

Italy's Jannik Sinner takes on Slovakia's Norbert Gombos in the Davis Cup Qualifiers in Bratislava. The World No. 11 had a strong start to 2022, winning all his matches at the ATP Cup. However, it wasn't enough to see Italy through to the semifinals.

Sinner then entered the Australian Open as the 11th seed and reached the quarterfinals before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Italian backed it up with another run to the last eight in Dubai.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis



The Polish player won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 against fourth seed Jannik Sinner



#HubertHurkacz #JannikSinner #Dubai #Tennis Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz has booked his place in the semifinal of Dubai OpenThe Polish player won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 against fourth seed Jannik Sinner Fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz has booked his place in the semifinal of Dubai Open 💪The Polish player won in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 against fourth seed Jannik Sinner 👌#HubertHurkacz #JannikSinner #Dubai #Tennis https://t.co/CGBR76AdfO

Gombos, meanwhile, couldn't qualify for the Melbourne Summer Set 1 in his first tournament of the season. He made amends for it soon after by securing a main-draw berth at the Australian Open before bowing out to Marin Cilic in the second round.

The 31-year-old then lost both his openers at the Open 13 and the Pau Challenger.

Jannik Sinner vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

Sinner leads Norbert Gombos 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their only meeting so far 6-4, 7-6(5) in the first round of 2020 Open 13.

Jannik Sinner vs Norbert Gombos prediction

Sinner will be the heavy favorite entering the match due to his quality and recent run of form.

The Italian is one of the finest young talents in the game and has had a pretty decent record on hardcourts, winning 48 out of 64 matches on the surface since 2021.

Sinner's two-handed backhand with a heavy topspin is one of the best in the game at present and he will look to fetch points using that. He also has a strong forehand and can generate a lot of speed on it, which will make things difficult for Gombos.

The Slovak is a decent server but has a tendency to serve too many double faults under pressure. If he can't keep his unforced errors in check, Sinner will have little trouble beating Gombos.

Prediction: Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee