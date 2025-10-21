Days after controversial Alcaraz-Sinner accusation, Alexander Zverev drops bizarre 'illegal' drugs quip and blindly confident statement about Top-2

Alexander Zverev made a bizarre ‘drug’ quip, saying that no pill could make him feel 100 percent unless it was illegal. He also assured that he would eventually beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner on the ATP Tour. This remark came days after the German claimed that tournament directors deliberately made the court speeds uniform to give an edge to the top two players.

Alexander Zverev has been sitting on No. 3 for a while now and even snatched the No. 2 spot from Alcaraz after his 24th career title win at the Barcelona Open this year. He also made the finals of the Australian Open, quarterfinals of the French Open, and semifinals of some Tour-level tournaments like the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open.

During his Shanghai Masters campaign, the German made headlines after making a bold claim that tournament directors are intentionally reducing court speed to tip the balance in favor of Sinner and Alcaraz.

"I hate that court speeds are the same in all tournaments. I know that the directors of all major events are moving in that direction because they want Jannik and Carlos to perform well and potentially reach the final."

In a recent interview with BILD, Zverev made a bizarre comment, noting that no substance could make him feel 100 percent unless it was illegal. He also said that he believes he will eventually be able to beat the top two.

"I know I can beat Carlos and Jannik. I have to regain my confidence and believe I can get back to that level. Unfortunately, there's no magic pill you can take that will make you 100 percent. Or if there is, it's illegal."

The 28-year-old further said that he always felt he belonged, especially at the end of 2024 and when he made the finals in Melbourne Slam this year.

"The two up there are very dominant. I was still No. 2 at the beginning of the year, and especially at the end of 2024, I felt like I really belonged. I won tournaments, played in finals, and made it through the group stage of the World Championship without dropping a set. Things went downhill after the final at the Australian Open (loss to Sinner; ed.). But I had this feeling of belonging, and that if I played my best tennis, I could still be there. I know that, but for that, I have to be at 100 percent when it comes to my tennis, and unfortunately, that wasn't the case this year after Melbourne."

Alexander Zverev revealed that he has no self-confidence left following Shanghai Masters loss

Alexander Zverev at the National Bank Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev was the highest seed at the Shanghai Masters following Sinner’s shock retirement and Alcaraz’s withdrawal from the Asian hard-court tournament. However, the German failed to live up to his seeding, losing to Arthur Rinderknech in the Round of 32. In a later interview, he admitted that his physical condition and belief in his tennis have not been in a good place.

"I simply have no self-confidence, no belief in my shots. My year has been terrible; I'm just playing terrible tennis all around. It's been a tough year physically."

Alexander Zverev is next scheduled to play Jacob Fearnley in the Round of 32 at the ongoing Vienna Open.

