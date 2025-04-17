The outfit Daniil Medvedev will be wearing for the 2025 French Open left tennis fans in shock just days after Novak Djokovic's kit for the same tournament disappointed them. Last year, Medvedev reached the fourth round of the clay court Major before falling to Alex de Minaur, while Djokovic made it to the quarterfinals before withdrawing due to a knee injury.

Medvedev kicked off his clay court swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated Karen Khachanov and Alexandre Muller in the first and second rounds, respectively, before succumbing to De Minaur in the third round. Following his campaign in Monaco, the former World No.1's attire for the French Open was released.

Daniil Medvedev's apparel and footwear sponsor, Lacoste (the same brand that sponsors Novak Djokovic), has been with him since 2019. Lacoste designed the Russian's kit for this year's French Open and it features blue shorts and a white t-shirt with a pink border at the bottom.

However, Daniil Medvedev's outfit failed to impress tennis fans, who took to social media to express their disappointment . One fan expressed that they couldn't believe that Medvedev's kit was real.

"No! This isn't real! I don't believe you!" a fan posted.

While another criticized Lacoste for a "disappointing year" in designing tennis kits, seemingly alluding to the fact that Novak Djokovic's kit for the 2025 French Open also failed to be up to the mark.

"Lacoste is having a pretty disappointing year so far 🥲💔," a fan wrote.

"It's cute that they let Medvedev's kids use a crayon on his shirt. Not sure why they didn't let them keep going all the way up," a fan posted.

"How come [Andrey] Rublev designs (I’m sure they are cheaper than this) look better than Lacoste?" a fan wrote.

"It amazes me that people are presumably paid to design this stuff," a fan posted.

Here are some fan reactions expressing their disappointment in Novak Djokovic's 2025 French Open kit:

"I don't get it like it's either blue or red then the white design just changes. Lacoste pissing me off like On now," a fan wrote.

"He wears the same all year long and you can’t convince me otherwise," a fan posted.

This season, Daniil Medvedev's best results has been reaching the semifinals at the 2025 Open 13 Provence in Marseille and the Indian Wells Masters. He also made quarterfinal appearances at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships .

Where will Daniil Medvedev compete ahead of the 2025 French Open?

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Before beginning his run at the 2025 French Open, Daniil Medvedev is expected to compete at the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

The ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament in Madrid is scheduled to run from April 23, 2025, to May 4, 2025 and the matches will be held on the outdoor clay courts at Park Manzanares in Madrid, Spain. Last year, Medvedev was seeded third at the tournament and kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

The former World No.1 defeated Matteo Arnaldi in his opening match and the secured victories against Sebastian Korda, and Alexander Bublik in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. In the quarterfinals, he faced Jiri Lehecka, losing the first set 4-6 and then withdrew from the match before the second set due to injury.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 Madrid Open, Daniil Medvedev is expected to participate at the Italian Open, scheduled to take place from May 7, 2025, to May 18, 2025, at the Foro Italico.

Medvedev clinched the title in Rome in 2023, where he was seeded third and began his campaign in the second round. He defeated Emil Ruusuvuori, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, and Alexander Zverev in the second, third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Daniil Medvedev triumphed over Yannick Hanfmann and then secured a victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals and ultimately emerged victorious over Holger Rune in the final to win the 2023 Italian Open, his sixth career Masters 1000 title and his first ATP Tour title on clay.

