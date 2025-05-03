Days after shared kiss at Madrid Open, Grigor Dimitrov drops 4-word reaction to actress Eiza Gonzalez turning up the glamor in Miami appearance

Tennis star Grigor Dimitrov gushed over actress Eiza Gonzalez as she looked glamorous in a sunset shot by the Miami shores during an event on May 2, 2025. Gonzalez was previously spotted during the Bulgarian's Madrid Open 2025 clash against Nicolas Jarry, alongside prominent Hollywood icon Eva Longoria.

After the match, the 'Baby Driver' actress was seen blowing the tennis star a kiss and giving him a hug after his win against Jarry last week. Even though the duo hasn't confirmed their relationship status as of yet, their on-court interaction in Madrid was indicative of a budding romantic relationship.

The 33-year-old took to his Instagram stories to share an image of the actress and dropped a four-word reaction, which further fueled the fire of speculations. The picture was set in a beautiful Miami backdrop, with the actress posing a striking black attire for the opening of the coveted jeweler David Yurman's flagship store in the city.

“Are you kidding me 🔥🖤 @eizagonzalez," he wrote.

Screenshot via @grigordimitrov on Instagram posted on 3rd May 2025

Grigor Dimitrov was previously linked with Serena Williams and later was in a relationship with Maria Sharapova in 2012. The duo confirmed their relationship in 2013 but failed to stand the test of time and announced their split in 2015.

Since then, he has been very private about his personal life and hasn't gone public with any of his relationships.

Grigor Dimitrov on his career and how experiences have shaped him

Grigor Dimitrov at a Press Conference - Source: Getty

In an interview with The Athletic in 2024, Grigor Dimitrov spoke about how on-court and off-court relationships during his tennis career have helped him grow as he looked back at the change that his life has gone through over the years.

“A lot has changed. There comes a point where I had to make some tough decisions on and off the court. Sometimes with my coaching team, sometimes there were things I had to focus on outside of tennis. It’s life," he said.

He went on to talk about how he tried to dedicate time to have real and basic human experiences, which tend to get lost amid all the stardom and a demanding career, even if that sometimes meant keeping himself away from the sport for a little while.

On the tennis side of things, he is expected to be back in action at the Italian Open, which will set him up for a blockbuster Roland Garros this year.

