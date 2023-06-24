"Death, taxes, and Alexander Bublik turning up against Alexander Zverev" - Tennis fans react to Kazakh reaching Halle final with win over German

Alexander Bublik has once again defeated Alexander Zverev, this time in the semifinal of the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open.

Bublik dispatched Zverev in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, after slightly less than one-and-a-half hours of tennis in Halle.

The Kazakhstani has now defeated Zverev three out of the four times they have met, even though he was ranked below the German in all encounters.

Prior to Halle, Bublik beat Zverev in the first round of the 2021 Rotterdam Open, 7-5, 6-3; and in the final of the 2022 Montpellier Open, 6-4, 6-3. Zverev's only win in this rivalry came in the first round of the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Tennis fans weren't that surprised by Bublik winning, mainly because of their head-to-head history.

"Death, taxes, and Bublik turning up against Zverev," wrote tennis journalist Bastien Fachan.

"He knows his number somehow and knows how to push his buttons to beat him. Zverev seems easily rattled," another fan wrote on Twitter.

Irene Kennedy @iamikennedy @BastienFachan He knows his number somehow and knows how to push his buttons to beat him. Zverev seems easily rattled. @BastienFachan He knows his number somehow and knows how to push his buttons to beat him. Zverev seems easily rattled.

There were those that saw Bublik's look as something to look forward to for his fans, as the World No. 48 is sometimes not serious enough in his matches.

Bublik has been playing his best tennis of 2023 in Halle, defeating Borna Coric, Jan-Lennard Struff, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev on his way to the final.

"Wow, the serious look on Bublik's face, that means he is investing everything in tennis for the first time in his career. That is good news for him, bad for everyone else," a fan noticed.

FourStep44 @fourstep44 @TennisTV @ATPHalle I like Bublik, he's a fantastic tennis player, unfortunately he's often unfocused and that's why he doesn't win tournaments. His performance was excellent today, I hope he wins the tournament. @TennisTV @ATPHalle I like Bublik, he's a fantastic tennis player, unfortunately he's often unfocused and that's why he doesn't win tournaments. His performance was excellent today, I hope he wins the tournament.👍✌️

Young @Youngandprettya @TennisTV @ATPHalle Yep! When this guy cares to be good, he can be absolutely frinking brilliant @TennisTV @ATPHalle Yep! When this guy cares to be good, he can be absolutely frinking brilliant 🌟

walter lippmann @lippmann_walter @TennisTV A true character in a world of bland robotic players. @TennisTV A true character in a world of bland robotic players.

Alexander Bublik to face Andrey Rublev in the Terra Wortmann 2023 final

Alexander Bublik at the Terra Wortmann Open 2023

Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev will play in the Terra Wortmann 2023 final in Halle.

Bublik has dropped just one set on his way to the final. He started by defeating Borna Coric, 6-3, 6-1, in the first round, and Jan-Lennard Struff, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, in the second round.

In the quarterfinals, Jannik Sinner retired in the second set, at 7-5, 2-0 for Bublik, and in the semifinals, the 26-year-old bested Alexander Zverev, 6-3, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev started by defeating Yibing Wu, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2, in the first round, and Yannick Hanfmann, 7-6(6), 6-3, in the second round. The Russian then beat Tallon Griekspoor, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, in the quarterfinal, and Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinal.

This will be Bublik's eighth ATP final. He has won just one title in his career, when he defeated Alexander Zverev, 6-1, 6-3, in the final of the 2022 Montpellier Open.

On the other hand, Rublev will play in his 21st ATP final. He won a trophy in 13 instances.

The Russian also leads their head-to-head, defeating Alexander Bublik three out of four times they met.

