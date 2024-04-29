"Deeply unsettling and heartbreaking" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares her experience watching "male victim trauma" in Baby Reindeer

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle delivered a resoundingly positive verdict on Baby Reindeer, a drama miniseries created by Richard Gadd based on his eponymous autobiographical one-man show.

The seven-episode miniseries, which was released on Netflix on April 11, revolves around traumatic experiences from Gadd's twenties, including instances of stalking and sexual assault.

Riddle, via a series of social media posts, wrote a glowing review of Baby Reindeer. She conveyed to her followers via the first post that she had started watching the miniseries.

"Finally watching Baby Reindeer," Riddle wrote in an Instagram post.

Riddle's Instagram post on watching Baby Reindeer

Her next post featured an in-depth review of the miniseries. Riddle said that she had binged on it and finished watching it in one go. She also opined that Baby Reindeer is "so much more" than what it is on the surface.

"I binged ALLL of Baby Reindeer in one sitting last night. It's about a man who is dealing with a female stalker but it's so much more than that," Riddle wrote.

The tennis influencer went on to talk about the miniseries' "deeply unsettling and heartbreaking" nature.

"I don't think I've ever watched or read anything that explores a male victim's trauma and abuse the way this show did and the entire thing was deeply unsettling and heartbreaking."

She also praised Gadd and urged her followers to watch Baby Reindeer, despite its dark subject matter.

"I'm in awe with how much the creator of the show was able to be so (horribly) honest about his own shortcomings. VERY hard watch but SO good if you can through it," Riddle concluded.

Riddle's Instagram post featuring her review of Baby Reindeer

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle also recommended Shogun

Morgan Riddle (L) with boyfriend Taylor Fritz (R) at the 2023 Laver Cup

Riddle's series of social media posts also featured one where she recommended the critically acclaimed American historical drama television miniseries Shogun to her followers. The miniseries premiered on February 27 on FX and FX on Hulu.

"Also if anyone needs a new show this one is also SOOOO GOOD," Riddle wrote in another Instagram post, which featured a television still from the miniseries.

Riddle's Instagram post featuring her recommendation for followers to watch Shogun

Riddle's boyfriend Fritz is currently competing at the Madrid Open, where he has reached the Round of 16 after defeating Luciano Darderi and Sebastian Baez. 12th seed Fritz's next opponent at the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 tournament is Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 8 seed.