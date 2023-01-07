Linda Noskova recently reflected on her 2022 US Open doubles victory over tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams.

The 18-year-old experienced a breakthrough season in 2022, transitioning from a stellar junior career to a professional one. Additionally, she had the opportunity to compete against the Williams sisters in doubles at the 2022 US Open, which was likely to be their final professional match together.

Noskova and her doubles partner Lucie Hradecka eventually defeated the legendary duo in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-4, before their run was cut short in the second round.

The Czech spoke about her victory over the Williams sisters at a press conference in the 2023 Adelaide International 1. She stated that it was the "greatest feeling" of her tennis career so far and that she is eager to compete in the US Open this year.

"That was definitely the greatest feeling of my tennis career so far. So I'm just going to live with this, which is great. To face two greatest champions, my role models let's say, it was just incredible feeling, just playing on that court and just facing these two.

"The win didn't matter that much, so, amazing tournament. I'm just looking forward to coming back there next year - this year, I mean."

"I am just going to try to be more aggressive than her" - Linda Noskova on facing Aryna Sabalenka at Adelaide International 1 2023 finals

Linda Noskova kicked off her 2023 season with a strong showing at the 2023 Adelaide International 1. She entered the tournament as a qualifier and defeated Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Potapova to get into the main draw.

She then overcame Daria Kasatkina, Claire Liu, Victoria Azarenka, and World No. 2 Ons Jabeur to set up a summit clash with Aryna Sabalenka.

In a post-match press conference following her semifinal victory over Ons Jabeur, Noskova reflected on her upcoming encounter with the Belarusian. She said that she will aim to be "more aggressive" than her opponent, which will be "really tough."

"Well, facing Sabalenka, it's obviously going to be a great match, hopefully. I am just going to try to be more aggressive than her, but that's going to be really tough (smiling). Yeah, we'll see how it goes, who is going to be the first one to finish the point," Noskova said.

