Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Indian Wells 2024 hours before opening match due to illness

Defending champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the 2024 Indian Wells Open due to illness.

Rybakina was set to resume her hunt for her first WTA 1000 title of that season at Indian Wells after a gastrointestinal illness forced her to pull out of the Dubai Tennis Championships ahead of her quarterfinal encounter. The Kazakh was due to kick off her title defense against Nadia Podoroska in the second round on Friday, March 8.

However, merely hours before her tournament opener, Elena Rybakina announced her withdrawal from the tournament due to lingering issues from her gastrointestinal illness. The World No. 4 expressed her regret at having to forgo her title defense and sent out a heartfelt apology to her fans.

She also conveyed her intention to be back in action after recuperating from her illness.

"It is with great sadness I must announce, I will not be able to participate at this years Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues. Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title," Elena Rybakina said.

"I would like to thank all the fans who came out here to support me and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year. Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again," she added.

