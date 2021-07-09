Defending US Open title "would be a dream," but I must not be disappointed if it doesn't work out: Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem has had a dismal 2021 season. Physical and mental issues have derailed the Austrian's campaign, leaving him with a dismal win-loss record of 9-9.

To make matters worse, the 27-year-old suffered a wrist injury in his second-round encounter against Adrian Mannarino in Mallorca that led to his withdrawal from Wimbledon.

Thiem is currently spending time away from the court, completing his rehabilitation. In a recent post on his website, the Austrian issued an update regarding his fitness.

"It’s not an easy time," he said. "I have to wear the wrist splint for another two weeks, then I will have another MRI scan to get an update. The healing in my wrist is progressing and it is definitely going better than expected. Of course, I need to be patient and let everything heal completely."

Thiem made his Grand Slam breakthrough at the 2020 US Open, winning the first Major of his career. But there are doubts over his ability to defend his title this year. The Austrian reaffirmed that despite his injury, he hopes to take the court at Flushing Meadows.

"I somehow hope that I may be able to play the US Open. As defending champion, playing in New York would be a dream," Thiem said. "But still, I must not be disappointed in case it won’t work out."

Dominic Thiem hails the "sophisticated sport" of Formula One, praises Chelsea striker Timo Werner

Dominic Thiem at the 2021 Barcelona Grand Prix

Dominic Thiem was spotted at the Austrian Grand Prix last week. Max Verstappen emerged victorious and a whole army of Dutch fans were in the stands to celebrate his achievement.

Thiem said he enjoyed his experience at the circuit and that he is slowly gaining an understanding of the sport.

"Last Sunday I enjoyed the Formula 1 race in Spielberg," he said. "I saw a Formula 1 race for the third time and I slowly understand more and more of this sophisticated sport... Everything around it is impressive."

Hey there, @ThiemDomi 👋 Hope you're having an ace day 🎾 pic.twitter.com/GQeuET5nxp — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) June 27, 2021

"For the first time since the Australian Open I have experienced an almost regular sports event, the crowded stands looked awesome. It was an unbelievable atmosphere, which mostly the thousands of Dutch fans were responsible for. Once again everyone could see how important emotions are in sports."

The Austrian was spotted meeting Formula One drivers Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly, as well as German and Chelsea football star Timo Werner. Thiem, who happens to be a Chelsea fan, said he had a "nice sports talk" with Werner.

"At the Red Bull Circuit I met Sebastian Vettel and Pierre Gasly as well as the German Timo Werner of the national soccer team," Thiem added. "He grilled me about tennis, I countered with questions about soccer. He is a really nice and open-minded guy who is truly interested in tennis. It was a nice sports-talk which made the show in Spielberg perfect."

Tennis player and Chelsea fan Dominic Thiem meets Timo Werner at the Austrian GP 🔵 pic.twitter.com/135W7Oqb4l — Tuchel Ball ⭐️⭐️ (@TucheIBall) July 4, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram