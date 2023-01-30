"Definitely tamed me a lot "- Nick Kyrgios on how his 'bad boy' attitude has changed since dating girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

World No. 20 Nick Kyrgios recently spoke about the impact his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi has had on his 'bad boy' image, crediting her for changing him for the better.

The Australian is often depicted as a villainous character on the men's tour due to his exasperated antics and expressive nature. However, there's been a significant change in his persona since he began dating Sydney-based beauty influencer Costeen Hatzi.

Kyrgios spoke about his bad-boy image in an interview on 'The JBK Show," remarking that his girlfriend has helped him mellow down his rigid attitude and that he's not the 'bad boy' the media portrays him to be.

" Not at all, I dont consider myself to be a bad boy in tennis. The media kind of painted that villainous type role very early in my career. Costeen has taken on the role of being a girlfriend and definitely tamed me a lot and supported me," Nick Kyrgios said

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up unfortunately withdrew from the Australian Open due to injury. He recently underwent surgery to treat a cyst in his left knee cartilage following his exhibition practice match in Melbourne against Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios was one of the leading contenders for the title in Melbourne considering his potent form over the last few months. He promised to do whatever it takes to get back soon on the ATP Tour and his manager Daniel Horsfall revealed in an interview that the 27-year-old was targeting a return in March to play at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

"The surgery was a great success. We couldn't have been more pleased with the outcome of it. We will now be pushing ahead for a speedy recovery and are aiming to see everyone at Indian Wells," Daniel Horsfall told Melbourne daily The Age.

"I think when it's all said and done, Novak Djokovic will be the GOAT" - Nick Kyrgios

As for his opinion on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate, Nick Kyrgios feels Novak Djokovic will be the best ever when this era comes to an end, saying so on the same show.

The Serb captured his 10th Australian Open title last week and equalled Rafael Nadal's record of winning 22 Grand Slam titles in the Open Era. He is now one Major victory away from making history and becoming the first man to win 23 Grand Slam titles.

While the Australian predicted the future in Djokovic's favor, he also mentioned the impact Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have had on tennis and how they've gotten millions of people closer to the game.

"I think when it's all said and done Novak will be the goat, but I think without Federer there is no Nadal no Djokovic, he bought so many fans to tennis."

"Nadal and Djokovic will let you work your way into the match a bit more, with your groundstrokes and stuff, but Federer can just make you feel like pure sh**, makes the court look so small. If it's purely tennis related I'd say Novak, but if it's more than an athlete I'd say Federer," Nick Kyrgios said

