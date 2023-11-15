"Definition of badass as f**k";"Just music to his ears" - Novak Djokovic orchestrating boos during ATP Finals clash against Jannik Sinner amuses fans

Novak Djokovic suffered his first defeat since the Wimbledon final on Wednesday, losing to Jannik Sinner at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

The Serb lost 7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) in a three-set marathon that lasted three hours and nine minutes, making for an exciting final group-match day at the tournament. Thanks to having beaten Holger Rune in his opening clash, Djokovic remains alive at the year-end championships.

As expected, the 24-time Grand Slam champion faced a hostile crowd in his clash against Sinner, with the pro-Italian crowd firmly behind their local boy. Djokovic, though, did not feel threatened by fans not being in his corner and even embraced the role of being the "villain" for the night.

At one point, with the crowd booing him, the World No. 1 acted like he was conducting an orchestra with a smile on his face, a move that delighted tennis fans on social media.

One user on Twitter was of the opinion that it was "badass as f**k," while another joked that he was a "genius" for creating a symphony out of the jeers that came his way.

"Novak Djokovic dancing along to booing crowds is the definition of badass as f**k."

"Only a genius like @DjokerNole would create a symphony out of the jeers and boos of haters. Don’t be like the haters: be like Djokovic."

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Novak Djokovic: "I'm proud of the fight that I put in; it just wasn't enough for the win"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was not too concerned about his loss against Jannik Sinner at his post-match press conference. He sid that he was proud of himself for the fight he up against the Italian youngster.

The World No. 1 said that it's normal for the younger generation to come out blazing against him, as he's the benchmark in men's tennis at the moment.

"I don't think there is anything strange about that. It's normal they want to beat me. I was experiencing for already these kind of feelings that every single player is motivated even more to beat me anywhere I play in the world. That's okay. It's absolutely normal. They want to take the scalp. Jannik did that tonight."

"It's normal to lose some of the matches like this, but I have to be content with the fight, fighting spirit. I managed to make a comeback from set down, break down in the third set. Played in really challenging and difficult conditions on the court today. I'm proud of the fight that I put in. It just wasn't enough for the win," Novak Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 next takes on Hubert Hurkacz in his final group-stage match at the 2023 ATP Finals. If Sinner beats Holger Rune in his third clash, Djokovic will qualify for the semifinals regardless of how he fares against Hurkacz.

