Delray Beach Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, Livestream details and more

Grigor Dimitrov (L) and Reilly Opelka will be two of the big names at the Delray Beach Open.
Rohit R
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 10:25 AM IST
News

The 30th edition of the Delray Beach Open is scheduled to take place from February 14-20.

Qualification rounds for the tournament were wrapped up over the weekend and the main draw action is set to commence on Monday. Hubert Hurkacz is the defending champion, but chose not to participate this time around.

World No. 13 Cameron Norrie is the top seed at the tournament. He endured a disappointing start to the year, losing all three of his ATP Cup matches, followed by a first-round exit from the Australian Open. The Brit finally secured a couple of wins at the Rotterdam Open, where he made the quarterfinals. Norrie will want to keep the momentum going.

Meanwhile, second seed Reilly Opelka won his third career title at the Dallas Open over the weekend and will now be seeking back-to-back titles. Third seed Grigor Dimitrov, who took a wildcard into the tournament, will be aiming to rebound after a disappointing Australian Open, where he lost in the second round.

Fourth seed Tommy Paul made it into consecutive quarterfinals at two tournaments in Adelaide at the start of the year. However, he endured a second-round exit from the Australian Open. The American will be eager to put up a good show in front of his home crowd.

This is 🔛• February lineup on display w/ full player list 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨🔜#DBOpen@atptour: yellowtennisball.com/atp-250/@ATPChampions: yellowtennisball.com/atp-champions-… https://t.co/OjgAoUxHV8

Other players competing in the tournament include Sebastian Korda, Jenson Brooksby, Adrian Mannarino and Maxime Cressy.

Delray Beach Open 2022 Schedule

The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round and will take to the court on Wednesday. Prior to the main draw action, there was a mixed doubles exhibition as well, with Bob Bryan and Leylah Fernandez defeating their siblings Mike Bryan and Bianca Fernandez.

𝖳𝗂𝗆𝖾 𝗍𝗈 𝗆𝗈𝗏𝖾 𝗍𝗁𝖾 𝗀𝗈𝖺𝗅𝗉𝗈𝗌𝗍 🙌 𝖶𝖾 𝖻𝗂𝖽 𝖿𝖺𝗋𝖾𝗐𝖾𝗅𝗅👋🏼 𝗍𝗈 𝗈𝗎𝗋 @ATPChampions & 𝖧𝖾𝗅𝗅𝗈 𝗍𝗈 𝗈𝗎𝗋 @atptour 𝘚𝘶𝘱𝘦𝘳 𝖲𝗎𝗇𝖽𝖺𝗒 𝗐𝗋𝖺𝗉𝗉𝖾𝖽 𝗐/ B. Bryan/L. Fernandez def. B. Fernandez/M. Bryan 2-6, 7-5, 10-3.📸: Andrew Patron#DBOpen https://t.co/ycTyeO0CSo

First-round matches in the men's singles event commence on Monday, with Maxime Cressy being the only seeded player in action. Two-time Grand Slam runner-up Kevin Anderson will take on Steve Johnson while Brandon Nakashima and Denis Kudla will square off in an all-American clash.

Germans Oscar Otte and Peter Gojowczyk will take on Yoshihito Nishioka and Andreas Seppi respectively.

Delray Beach Open 2022 Livestream Details

Sebastian Korda was a finalist at the Delray Beach Open last year.
Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:-

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the competition live on TSN.

India: Indian viewers can watch the tournament live on Tennis TV.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
