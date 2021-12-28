Denis Shapovalov cites Roger Federer as his biggest inspiration in a Twitter Q&A, is recovering well after testing positive for COVID-19

World No. 14 Denis Shapovalov recently engaged in a Twitter Q&A session with his fans. During the session, he revealed he was inspired by Roger Federer. The Canadian also shared some positive news about his health, saying that he was recovering well after testing positive for COVID-19.

Currently in isolation as per the COVID-19 protocols, Shapovalov decided to kill some time with an impromptu Q&A on Twitter.

"What’s up guys! Quick Q and A? #AskShapo", he tweeted.

Federer has been an inspiration for many players across generations. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that Shapovalov cited the Swiss as one of his idols.

Fans were concerned about Shapovalov after his COVID-19 diagnosis upon his arrival in Australia.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to update you that upon my arrival in Sydney, I tested positive for COVID. I am following all protocols, including isolation and letting the people who I've been in contact with know. Right now I'm experiencing minor symptoms and look forward to getting back on the court when it is safe to do so. Thank you in advance for all your support and wish you all a safe and happy holiday."

When quizzed about his current condition, he stated that he's feeling well and doesn't have any symptoms, but is feeling bored in quarantine.

"Good thanks! I’ve got no symptoms anymore."

"I’m feeling good thanks! It’s alright, a bit boring I must say."

Denis Shapovalov's epic showdown with Karen Khachanov was his favorite match of the year

Denis Shapovalov at the 2021 Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old engaged in an epic duel with Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon this year. When asked to choose his favorite match of the year, this is the one he picked.

After going down two-sets-to-one, Shapovalov staged a comeback to win 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. The victory took him to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal, which he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in three close sets.

Shapovalov revealed that his best friend on the tour is Rohan Bopanna. They've frequently played doubles together. Their best result this year was a quarterfinal showing at two of the Masters 1000 events in Madrid and Indian Wells.

The Canadian is a huge fan of rap music and said he loves G-Eazy when one fan asked who his favorite rapper was. The rapper's song "Pray for Me" is his favorite by the artist.

"Has to be @G_Eazy, and pray for me. Never gets older."

Shapovalov himself is quite famous for his rapping skills, which he displayed during the 2019 Indian Wells tournament.

