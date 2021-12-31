Denis Shapovalov out of COVID-19 isolation, starts preparation for ATP Cup 

Denis Shapovalov is finally out of COVID-19 isolation in Sydney, and took to Instagram to share photos of his first day out. The World No. 14 is part of Canada's ATP Cup team and his full recovery means he can begin preparations for the tournament.

The Canadian tested postive for COVID-19 when he landed in Sydney following his stint at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. Incidentally, Shapovalov's isolation period ended a day prior to the start of the 2022 ATP Cup.

Shapovalov immediately took to Instagram to share his first taste of freedom since his arrival in Australia. The Canadian was accompanied by his physio, Prommon Yotsophol.

"Freedom 🔥," Shapovalov captioned his Instagram story.

Screen grab 1 from Denis Shapovalov's Instagram story

The 22-year-old then shared a video from the Qudos Bank Arena at Sydney Olympic park a couple of hours later. Once again, Shapovalov was accompanied by Yotsophol as he gave fans a glimpse into his preparations for the 2022 ATP Cup.

"Let's goo🔥," Shapovalov captioned his story on Instagram.

Screen grab 2 from Denis Shapovalov's Instagram Story

Shapovalov will be joined by compatriots Felix Auger-Aliassime, Brayden Schnur and Steven Diez at the ATP Cup, a tournament Canada has qualified for three years in a row.

Denis Shapovalov is the No. 2 player for Team Canada at the 2022 ATP Cup

Denis Shapovalov plays a forehand

Canada has been drawn in Group C at the ATP Cup along with Germany, Great Britain and USA. They kick off their campaign on January 2 against the USA, followed by Great Britain on January 4 and Germany on January 6.

World No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime is Canada's No. 1 player, while Denis Shapovalov is their No. 2.

Against the U.S., Shapovalov will square off against John Isner. He will then take on Britain's Dan Evans, followed by Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany.

Shapovalov represented Canada in its two previous ATP Cup campaigns as well and was the No. 1 player on both occasions. In the 2020 edition, he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev but lost to Alex de Minaur.

In 2021, Shapovalov suffered losses in both his singles matches to Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev. 2022 is expected to be a far easier draw for the Canadian, and he will be looking forward to a positive start to the season.

