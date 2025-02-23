Denis Shapovalov drops 1 word reaction to Auston Matthews’ blunt response to reporter following 4 Nations Face-off final heartbreak

Denis Shapovalov recently reacted to the blunt response of the NHL player, Auston Matthews, after his team lost to Canada in the Four Nations Face-Off. The Canadian tennis player is currently gearing up for the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Shapovalov was last seen on court during the Dallas Open, where he produced some impressive performances en route to his maiden ATP 500 title. The Canadian beat the likes of Miomir Kecmanovic, Taylor Fritz, Tomas Machac and Tommy Paul before triumphing over Casper Ruud in the final.

Shapovalov recently shared his thoughts about USA ice hockey player Auston Matthews, whose team recently lost to Canada in the 4-Nations face-off final. Following this upset, he was asked in an interview by one of the reporters if missing a deflection on McDavid's goal haunted him. Matthews calmly replied:

"Sure, Kevin."

A clip of this conversation went viral on social media and caught Shapovalov's attention, who dropped a one-word reaction to it on X, writing:

"Legend 😂"

Denis Shapovalov started his 2025 season by competing at the Adelaide International, where he couldn't advance further than the third round. He faced an eaxit after sqauring off against Marcos Giron, who won the match with a score of 7-5, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov opened up about his win at the Dallas Open

Shapovalov at the Dallas Open - Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov recently spoke about his win at the Dallas Open during the on-court interview after his victory. He stated that he was very happy with the win.(As quoted by ATP Tour)

"There's a lot to be happy about. Of course it's the biggest title of my career. I had a good chance against [Daniil] Medvedev a couple years ago [in Vienna, 2022], but he played a terrific match after losing the first. I'm really happy to stay strong this time and get the win," said Denis Shapovalov.

He also spoke about his semi-final match against Tommy Paul at the Dallas Open and said that the latter gave him a lot of confidence during the match.

“I do think the win against Taylor gave me a lot of confidence, especially the way I was able to play in the second and third set. It really gave me that belief that I’m able to beat these guys again," he added.

Reflecting on his other matches of the campaign, he further added:

"Obviously the position I’m in as well, there’s not much to lose playing guys like [Tomas] Machac and Tommy and Casper, they are all ranked ahead of me. So I knew I have the game to beat them and also I didn’t have the expectations — if I lost, it would’ve been okay. I was able to play freely and go for it.”

Denis Shapovalov has won three ATP Tour singles titles in his career.

