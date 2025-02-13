Denis Shapovalov and fiancée Mirjam Bjorklund engage in witty banter as they turn rivals over Canada vs Sweden NHL game

Denis Shapovalov is relishing one of his best moments after his Dallas Open triumph. Currently out of action, the Canadian shared a lighthearted exchange with his Swedish fiancée, tennis player Mirjam Bjorklund, ahead of the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off clash between Canada and Sweden.

Björklund and Shapovalov have been together since 2019 and got engaged in June 2023. The professional tennis duo shared the news through a collaborative Instagram post, capturing a heartfelt moment in Båstad, Sweden.

A recent matchup between Team Canada and Team Sweden became a fun talking point for the couple. True to their roots, both proudly backed their home teams in the tournament, which also features other hockey giants like the U.S. and Finland.

It all started with the Canadian's Instagram story, where he shared his excitement for the NHL match. However, he took a subtle jab at Bjorklund, writing:

"Might be a tough night for Mirjam Bjorklund"

However, Björklund didn’t hold back, playfully responding in her own way. She reshared Shapovalov’s Instagram story and wrote:

"Guest room wide open for you baby"

Check out her story below:

Denis Shapovalov Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @denis.shapovalov)

As of the latest update, Canada leads Sweden 3-1 at the break. Nathan MacKinnon, Brad Marchand, and Mark Stone have found the net for Team Canada.

"I think she's doing much more of it than I am, I think it's going well": Denis Shapovalov on his and Mirjam Björklund's wedding plans

Denis Shapovalov at ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

During his Wimbledon campaign last year, Denis Shapovalov shared insights into his and Mirjam Björklund's wedding plans. When asked about the preparations, the Canadian revealed they plan to marry next year (2025) and that arrangements are underway.

“I think she's doing much more of it than I am, I think it's going well. Obviously getting married next year, and we're preparing, we're getting ready, sending the invites and stuff, things are moving along,” he told Tennis Channel (at: 3:36).

When asked if fellow professional players would be invited to the wedding, Shapovalov revealed that it would be an intimate ceremony attended only by close family and friends. He also jokingly apologized to Félix Auger-Aliassime for the revelation.

“No pros, its going to be a very small and intimate, I'm sorry Felix(Auger-Aliassime) . No pros are invited, mainly just family and friends from really long time ago” - Denis Shapovalov added (at 4:00).

Shapovalov is currently ranked No. 32 in the ATP rankings, boasting a 7-3 win-loss record this season and one tour-level title to his name. Moreover, his triumph in Dallas was also celebrated by Björklund on Instagram.

