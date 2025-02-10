Denis Shapovalov's fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund celebrates Canadian's first title of 2025 at Dallas Open

Denis Shapovalov's fiancee, Mirjam Bjorklund, celebrated his 2025 Dallas Open triumph. The Canadian secured just the third title of his career, with the ATP 500 victory marking the biggest achievement of his journey so far.

On Sunday, February 9, Shapovalov took on Casper Ruud in the final of the Dallas Open. Ruud was eyeing the 13th title of his career while the Canadian was hoping to win his third.

Shapovalov managed to pull off an exceptional run at the event defeating top seed Taylor Fritz, sixth seed Tomas Machac, third seed Tommy Paul, and finally second seed Ruud 7–6(5), 6–3 in the final to win the title.

The 25-year-old's fiancee took to her Instagram Stories to share several images of the triumph. She captioned one of the images:

"Always gonna be your biggest fan"

In one of the other posts, she captioned:

"So impressed but not surprised... You've earned it"

Denis Shapovalov's fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram Stories (Image: Instagram @mirjambjorklund)

Shapovalov and Bjorklund met each other in 2019 and got engaged in 2023. They are planning to get married this year and have already welcomed a new member to their family.

Denis Shapovalov and fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund have added a Cavachon puppy named 'Yatzy' to their family

Denis Shapovalov with his ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 trophy - Source: Getty

Before Denis Shapovalov began his campaign in Dallas, his fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund introduced the newest member of their family - a Cavachon puppy named 'Yatzy'. The couple shared several images of the puppy on their Instagram accounts.

After he defeated third seed and defending champion Tommy Paul in the semifinal, Shapovalov told Tennis.com how having Yatzy with him in Dallas helped him disconnect.

"We just got a puppy. I have Mirjam here with the dog and with the hotel being so close, I'm really just able to disconnect and enjoy the area here," Shapovalov told TENNIS.com.

"Obviously, the facilities are amazing, so you don't mind spending time here at all as a player. It's never just one factor when things click, it's a combination going right," he added.

Bjorklund, who is also a professional tennis player, shared an image on her Instagram Story with Shapovalov and Yatzy after the Canadian triumphed in Dallas. She captioned it:

"Yatzy's first trip = Yatzy's first title"

Bjorklund's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @mirjambjorklund)

This is Shapovalov's second title in four months after he bagged an ATP 250 title in November 2024. In February 2024, he was out of the Top 120 but is now ranked at World No. 32 after impressive performances throughout the year.

