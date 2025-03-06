Denis Shapovalov's coach makes bold Roger Federer remark about the Canadian's "ultra aggressive" tennis

Denis Shapovalov's coach and former World No. 8, Janko Tipsarevic, recently compared his ward to Roger Federer. The Serb feels that both players are alike in terms of their aggressive intent and talent.

Shapovalov was out of action during the latter half of 2023 after he injured his knee during his third-round exit at Wimbledon that year. As a result of his prolonged absence, the former World No. 10 spent most of the 2024 season climbing back up after he fell outside the men's top 100.

The 25-year-old eventually hired former ATP pro Janko Tipsarevic as his coach earlier this year to help him get his career back on track. A few weeks after the Serb joined his team, the Canadian went on a giant-killing run at the Dallas Open to win the title and make his top-30 return.

Tipsarevic recently made an appearance on the latest episode of "The Tennis Podcast," where he showered praise on Denis Shapovalov's game. He went as far as to assert that his ward's ability to make a wide variety of plays on-court was akin to that of Roger Federer, who is renowned as one of the most talented players in the game's history.

"On the court, I feel Denis Shapovalov being a type of player, if I can be brave enough to make a comparison, [is] somebody like Roger," Janko Tipsarevic told The Tennis Podcast (29:25). "I feel Denis being extremely talented, having a tremendous amount of possibilities that he can unlock in the court. But he needs to stay true to his personality and his game, which is the best version of himself - this ultra aggressive tennis. This is why I say Roger."

The 40-year-old is justified in his comparison between Shapovalov and Federer, considering how familiar he must be with the Swiss maestro's game. The Serb had a 0-6 head-to-head record against the 20-time Major winner from his playing days, notably having taken the latter to five sets in their third-round encounter at the 2008 Australian Open.

Denis Shapovalov looking to improve career-best result at Indian Wells

Denis Shapovalov hits a backhand in Acapulco | Image Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov secured a top-32 seeding at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters following deep runs at the Dallas Open and the Mexican Open in February. Having received a first-round Bye, the 27th seed will take on either Australia's Adam Walton or Italy's Giulio Zeppieri in the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

Shapovalov will be eager to go past the fourth round of the Palm Springs event for the first time in his career. In his six career appearances in Indian Wells, the Canadian has made it to the Round of 16 once (2019) and the Round of 32 twice (2021-22).

