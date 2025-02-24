Denis Shapovalov’s fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund offers glimpse of their wedding venue as she elegantly poses on stairs in exciting update

Although Denis Shapovalov and Mirjam Björklund have yet to marry, she eagerly anticipates their vows. Björklund recently shared a picture from their visit to the wedding venue accompanied by a message.

The Canadian shares a deep bond with his fiancée, Björklund. The couple has been together since 2019 and got engaged in June 2023. They shared news of their intimate engagement ceremony in Båstad through a joint Instagram post.

Although it is currently unclear when the couple will exchange vows, Björklund is eagerly anticipating the big day. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram story, wearing an elegant black gown and carrying a stylish purse.

"From when we visited our wedding venue.." Can't wait to be back here soon!" She wrote.

Check out her Instagram story below

Mirjam Björklund Instagram story; (Source - Instagram @mirjambjorklund)

Shapovalov and Björklund often share glimpses of their life on social media. Recently, the couple took to Instagram to share moments from a tennis outing with their newest family member, their dog Yatzy. They had welcomed him shortly before the Canadian's Dallas Open campaign.

"We just got a puppy. I have Mirjam here with the dog and with the hotel being so close, I'm really just able to disconnecct and enjoy the area here," Denis Shapovalov said about Yatzy (via Tennis.com).

"I think she's doing much more of it than I am, I think it's going well": When Denis Shapovalov shared Mirjam Björklund excitement for their wedding

Denis Shapovalov at the Mallorca Championships 2022 - ATP 250 - Image Source: Getty

Denis Shapovalov previously admitted that his fiancée, Mirjam Björklund, was handling much more of the wedding planning than he was. He discussed this during an interview with the Tennis Channel at Wimbledon last year.

"I think she's doing much more of it than I am, I think it's going well. Obviously getting married next year, and we're preparing, we're getting ready, sending the invites and stuff, things are moving along,” he told Tennis Channel (at: 3:36).

The Canadian further revealed that, like their engagement, the wedding would also be an intimate ceremony with no fellow professional tennis players invited.

“No pros, its going to be a very small and intimate, I'm sorry Felix(Auger-Aliassime) . No pros are invited, mainly just family and friends from really long time ago” - Denis Shapovalov added (at 4:00).

For those unaware, Björklund has been stepping up her pre-wedding preparations. A few days ago, the Swedish tennis player visited a bridal boutique and offered a sneak peek at her search for the perfect wedding dress.

