Days after Denis Shapovalov and fiancee Mirjam Bjorklund become parents to pet dog Yatzy, couple go on adorable tennis date as a family

Denis Shapovalov and his fiancee, Mirjam Bjorklund, went on a tennis date with the new member of their family, their dog, Yatzy. The couple welcomed him ahead of the Canadian's Dallas Open campaign.

Ad

The couple bought a new pet dog home and went on a tennis practice session with him at the IMG Academy. Both of them shared different glimpses of the date on their Instagram stories. Shapovalov shared a picture of Yatzy lying inside his tennis bag, gripping his racket with his teeth. The player added the caption:

"Coach Yatzy working hard regripping my @yonex_tennis for practice😁"

Shapovalov’s Instagram story

On the other hand, Bjorklund shared a picture of him sitting in the car and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Let's go to practice🐶🎾"

Mirjam Bjorklund’s Instagram story

Shapovalov delivered a stunning performance at the Dallas Open, reaching the finals by besting several top-notch players, such as Taylor Fritz, Tomas Machac, Tommy Paul, and more. In the last round, he dominated against Casper Ruud and won the tournament's trophy, 7-6(7), 6-3.

Ad

In the press conference after the semifinal of this tournament, Shapovalov opened up about his pet, Yatzy. Talking about how the puppy helped him disconnect, he said, via Tennis.com:

"We just got a puppy. I have Mirjam here with the dog and with the hotel being so close, I'm really just able to disconnecct and enjoy the area here," said Denis Shapovalov.

Ad

Shapovalov and Bjorklund have been dating since 2019 after they met through their profession. The couple got engaged in June 2023 and seemingly plan to get married soon.

Denis Shapovalov opened up about his wedding plans with Mirjam Bjorklund

In the press conference of his Wimbledon campaign in 2024, Denis Shapovalov opened up about his wedding plans with his fiancée, Mirjam Bjorklund. He revealed that they are planning to tie the knot with each other in 2025, and the arrangements have already started. Revealing that the Swedish player is doing more in the arrangements, he said:

Ad

"I think she's doing much more of it than I am, I think it's going well. Obviously getting married next year, and we're preparing, we're getting ready, sending the invites and stuff, things are moving along,” Denis Shapovalov told Tennis Channel.

Shapovalov was further asked if any professional players would be invited to the wedding. Apologizing to Felix Auger-Aliassime, he said:

Ad

"No pros, its going to be a very small and intimate, I'm sorry Felix(Auger-Aliassime) . No pros are invited, mainly just family and friends from really long time ago."

Ahead of the Dallas Open, Denis Shapovalov competed in the Australian Open, where he couldn't advance further than the second round after being bested by Lorenzo Musetti.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback