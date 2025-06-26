The Canadian tennis player, Denis Shapovalov, has recently displayed his love for his fiancée Mirjam Bjorklund as they celebrated six years of their relationship on Thursday, June 26. Shapovalov has been dating the Swedish player since 2019, and the tennis couple announced their engagement in July 2023.

Tel Aviv native Denis Shapovalov has won three ATP Tour singles titles and famously reached the semi-finals at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. In 2020, he was ranked at No.10 by ATP and currently ranks No. 29 in the singles category. He has also become the third-highest ranked Canadian player, trailing behind Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

He opened his 2025 season at the ATP Hong Kong Tennis Open and lost to Kei Nishikori in the first round. His next stop was the Adelaide International, where Shapovalov defeated the ninth-seeded Zhang Zhizhen but later lost to Marcos Giron. He concluded his Australian Open tournament with a second-round defeat.

At the 2025 French Open, Shapovalov faced a second-round defeat against Filip Misolic in a five-set thriller. He recently suffered early exits at the BOSS Open and the Wortmann Open, in a big blow to his preparations for Wimbledon.

But before shifting his focus to the upcoming major in London, through his Instagram, Shapovalov shared his love for his fiancée Mirjam Bjorklund. Resharing Bjorklund's Instagram post in his story, he wrote:

"❤️❤️"

Screenshot of Denis Shapovalov's Instagram story from June 26, 2025 | Source: IG/denis.shapovalov

Through her Instagram post, Bjorklund confirmed her upcoming marriage to Shapovalov. She wrote:

"6 years today & soon I get to marry you🤍"

Mirjam Bjorklund has won ten and one doubles WTA Challenger titles, including two titles in the doubles category on the ITF Women's Circuit. In June 2022, she achieved her highest-career ranking of 123 by the WTA.

Denis Shapovalov reflects on becoming the inaugural ambassador of Rogers First Set

Denis Shapovalov at the ATP 500 Dallas Open 2025 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

The 2022 Davis Cup champion, Denis Shapovalov, was recently announced as the inaugural ambassador of Rogers First Set, an initiative aimed at tennis growth in Canada.

He shared his thoughts (via the Sports Information Resource Centre):

“I’m excited to be named the first official ambassador of Rogers First Set. Tennis has given so much to me over the years, and it’s always been a goal of mine to give back to the sport back home."

He continued:

"The fact it provides opportunities for young Canadians to take their first steps onto the court was a huge factor because I want to help grow the game as much as possible and introduce people of all ages and abilities to the sport I love so much. To be able to play a part in that feels pretty special.”

Shapovalov will look to overcome his inconsistent form this season at the upcoming Wimbledon, where he notably reached the semifinal round in 2021.

