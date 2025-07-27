"Deserves it all" - Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula send heartwarming messages to Taylor Townsend after her Citi DC Open doubles triumph

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula sent messages of support to Taylor Townsend following the 29-year-old's women's doubles title triumph at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington. Townsend, who had paired up with Zhang Shuai for the combined ATP and WTA 500 event's women's doubles category, stormed past the all-American duo of Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin to win the title in emphatic fashion.

In the aftermath of Townsend and Zhang's 6-1, 6-1 demolition of Dolehide and Kenin in the final on Saturday, July 26, both Gauff and Pegula took to social media to send their respective messages. Gauff commented on an Instagram post shared by the official page of Tennis Channel to celebrate Townsend's successful women's doubles title defense in Washington and her rise to the WTA doubles No. 1 spot.

"She deserves it all!!," Gauff wrote.

Gauff's comment on Tennis Channel's Instagram post celebrating Townsend's women's doubles title triumph at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Instagram/tennischannel)

Jessica Pegula congratulated Taylor Townsend as well. Pegula took to her Instagram Stories and posted an old picture of herself and Townsend at a 25k tournament in Sumter, South Carolina. She captioned the post:

"Congrats on the 🏆 and number 1. Throwback to us grinding the 25k at Sumter. We turned out ok 😂 @tay_taytownsend"

Pegula's Instagram Story congratulating Townsend after the latter's women's doubles title-winning run in Washington (Source: Instagram/jpegula)

Taylor Townsend delivered emotional speech after securing 10th career doubles title at Citi DC Open 2025

Taylor Townsend at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Source: Getty)

The women's doubles title at the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington marked the 10th time that Taylor Townsend tasted doubles glory in her career. While delivering her part of the winners' speeches, Townsend turned emotional and thanked her family and friends, who had turned up in the American capital to root for her.

"I honestly have no words. I’m not going to say that I can’t believe it, but it seemed like such a long shot, and we work really hard. It’s really special for me to be able to have my friends and family, everyone in this corner. This wouldn’t be possible without you guys, so thank you," Townsend said.

Taylor Townsend's four-year-old son Adyn Aubrey featured briefly during his mother's speech as well. The little one adorably took over the mic and spoke a few words. He used the term "big dog" to refer to his mother's heroics in Washington, which left both Townsend and the crowd in splits.

