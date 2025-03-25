Despite her heartbreaking exit, Elina Svitolina cheers husband Gael Monfils on during Sebastian Korda match at Miami Open

Elina Svitolina was seen cheering for her husband Gael Monfils during the Frenchman's fourth-round match against Sebastian Korda at the 2025 Miami Open. The Ukrainian was also competing at the event, but faced a heartbreaking defeat in the fourth round to Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Monfils and Svitolina are one of tennis' biggest power couples and are often seen cheering each other on. Both of them most recently entered the final big hardcourt event of the season, before the European clay swing, the Miami Open, and both also had a good start to their event, reaching the fourth round.

Svitolina, seeded 22, received a bye into the second round and kicked off her campaign by decimating Belinda Bencic, and then followed it up with a resilient win over 15th seed Karolina Muchova. However, she was defeated (5)6-7, 3-6 by Swiatek. During her match against the Pole, Monfils was present in his wife's box cheering her on.

Though she may have suffered a heartbreaking exit, Elina Svitolina did not let her disappointment stop her from returning the favor and cheered her husband Gael Monfils on during his fourth round match against 24th seed Sebastian Korda.

Monfils has also been playing some phenomenal tennis at the event having ousted Fabian Marozsan, 26th seed Jiri Lehecka, and Jaume Munar. His match against Korda was suspended 4-6, 6-2, 3-4 due to heavy rain.

The Ukrainian recently chronicled how she enjoys the practice sessions with her husband.

"I feel like for me it's very good, but for him, I'm not sure" - Elina Svitolina on practice sessions with Gael Monfils

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina - Source: Getty

After her win over Karolina Muchova, Elina Svitolina, during a chat with Tennis Channel, talked about how practice sessions with her husband Gael Monfils are enjoyable for her. However, she couldn't say the same for him.

"Ya, it was a good practice. I mean when we practice together we enjoy a lot. I feel like for me it's very good, but for him, I'm not sure. For me, I can adjust my feet really quick, be on with my footwork which is really important and a big part of my game and I really enjoy it," (2:30 onwards)

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils also created a heartfelt moment at the Australian Open this year when both of them clinched wins over the fourth seeds Jasmine Paolini and Taylor Fritz on the same day.

