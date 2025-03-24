Elina Svitolina makes her feelings known on practicing with husband Gael Monfils at Miami Open: "For me, it's very good; for him, I'm not sure

World No. 22 Elina Svitolina shared her experience of practicing with her husband Gael Monfils in the Miami Open. The Ukrainian is through to the fourth round of the women's singles competition after outsmarting Karolina Muchova 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Svitolina is making her 10th appearance in the Miami Open this year. She entered the event on the back of a quarterfinal run in Indian Wells, where she lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

The 30-year-old is one win away from securing a quarterfinal berth in Miami. She prepared for her next encounter by practising with her husband Gael Monfils. Here's what she said about their joint session in Miami:

"Ya, it was a good practice. I mean when we practice together we enjoy a lot. I feel like for me it's very good, but for him, I'm not sure. For me, I can adjust my feet really quick, be on with my footwork which is really important and a big part of my game and I really enjoy it," (2:30 onwards)

Svitolina and Monfils have been clinical in Miami so far. The Frenchman is also through to the fourth round by cruising past Fabian Marozsan, Jiri Lehecka and Jaume Munar in the men's singles competition. He outlasted the Spaniard Munar in a fascinating three-set bout 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(1).

The tennis power couple got married on 16th July 2021. They welcomed their first child, a girl named Skai Monfils, in October 2022. The Ukrainian recently spoke about balancing her personal and professional life on tour and how she feels better in the company of their daughter.

"Yeah, there is time for that and there is time also for tennis. There is time for training and recovery and just completely switch off from everything. Also time with my family. You know, I have my daughter here. You know, Gael is here also. So it's nice to sometimes switch off completely from what's going on," Elina Svitolina said during Indian Wells.

Svitolina has yet to win a title on tour since 2023. She was one win away from capturing the ASB Classic last year but Coco Gauff stood in her way in the finals. The American outlasted her in a close three-set bout 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina will take on Iga Swiatek in the 4R of the Miami Open 2025

Svitolina dialled in at the Miami Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Elina Svitolina will face Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Swiatek leads the head-to-head against her 2-1 and defeated her most recently in the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

While Svitolina edged past Muchova in the third round, Swiatek brushed aside Elise Mertens in straight sets 7-6(2), 6-2. She fired six aces and won 64% of her first serve points against the Belgian.

The winner between Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina will take on either Paula Badosa or Alexandra Eala in the quarterfinals.

