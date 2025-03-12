Elina Svitolina reveals how husband Gael Monfils and daughter Skai's company has been crucial in Indian Wells amid rising Ukraine-USA tensions

Elina Svitolina scored a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 win over World No. 4 Jessica Pegula to reach the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells on Tuesday, March 11. After early exits from her last couple of tournaments, she's back to her best once again. However, this resurgence hasn't been easy to achieve.

Ever since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict three years ago, Svitolina has used her platform to help the people in her country through difficult times. She has been outspoken about the same in an effort to spread awareness and garner support.

After a heated meeting between President Donald Trump of the USA and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, the relations between two nations have gotten tense. Svitolina was asked about the situation in her press conference and how she's managing to play so well amidst the rising geopolitical climate.

Svitolina stated that she's able to strike a fine balance between the two. The presence of her husband, fellow tennis pro Gael Monfils, and their daughter at Indian Wells has also helped her maintain her sanity.

"Yeah, there is time for that and there is time also for tennis. There is time for training and recovery and just completely switch off from everything. Also time with my family. You know, I have my daughter here. You know, Gael is here also. So, you know, it's nice to sometimes switch off completely from what's going on," Svitolina said.

Svitolina further added that giving her best on the court also makes her feel like she's doing something for her country. Seeing the Ukrainian flag flying high in the wind gives her immense satisfaction.

"But it's just these moments, it's few hours that I try to get. I feel more refreshed and I feel like, you know, just good energy when I need to perform, because I feel like I need to play well. I feel like it's something that I try to do for my country. You know, to see my flag, you know, raising and, you know, to see the tick with the wind from my country," she said.

Svitolina's win over Pegula snapped her seven-match winning streak as the latter had won her previous tournament, the ATX Open. She will next face another player who's currently riding high in the wake of her unbeaten run.

Elina Svitolina to face Mirra Andreeva in the Indian Wells 2025 quarterfinals

Elina Svitolina at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Elina Svitolina will take on teen sensation Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open 2025. The latter made light work of Elena Rybakina in the previous round, scoring a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 win over her.

Andreeva extended her winning streak to nine matches, having won the Dubai Tennis Championships prior to her arrival here. This will be the first career meeting between them.

Svitolina had won eight consecutive matches against Russian players since the start of the conflict between the two countries. Her unbeaten streak against them came to an end at last month's Linz Open with a loss to Anna Blinkova. She's aiming to make the last four here for the second time, following her previous semifinal finish in 2019.

