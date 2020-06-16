Despite Novak Djokovic's concerns, US Open 2020 set to go ahead

Novak Djokovic recently called US Open's prevention measures "extreme", but that hasn't deterred the organizers.

The USTA is hoping to conduct the tournament later this year, as per the original schedule.

Three-time US Open Champion Novak Djokovic may not be a part of the tournament this year

After consultation with the governing bodies of both men's and women's tours, The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has reportedly decided to go forward with its plan of conducting the US Open later this year. This is despite strong opposition from big names including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who thinks the restrictions put in place for the tournament measures are "extreme".

According to the reports, the US Open organizers have conducted meetings with a bunch of stakeholders and are now ready to announce the confirmed dates for the tournament. While they do not have the approval of the US government yet, they have supposedly had successful negotiations with both ATP and WTA.

“From the beginning, we’ve built this plan in a very collaborative manner. We also recognize in order to move forward that we need government approval, approval from the state of New York and any other entity," said Chris Widmaier, the USTA spokeperson.

Novak Djokovic, along with WTA No. 2 Simona Halep, have expressed discomfort over the strict safety protocols around the US Open. The authorities, however, have not yet made any official announcement with respect to the date of the tournament or the specific COVID-19 measures.

“Our team has literally worked around the clock to figure out a way we can have the U.S. Open and do it in a safe way,” Patrick Galbraith, president of the USTA, had said on Wednesday.

“Without having close social contact, we feel if one player gets it, it’s not going to spread. Our infectious disease specialists are confident on that. They are going to be pulled out of the environment, but you have to have close contact to get this.”

Novak Djokovic in not in favor of the proposed preventive measures at the US Open

There is a strong possibility of Novak Djokovic not playing in the US Open this year

Novak Djokovic, who is currently conducting and playing in the Adria Tour in the Balkan countries, believes that the security restrictions around the US Open ares "extreme". According to the new guidelines reportedly put forth due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one player can bring in only one member of staff at the venue, which the Serb believes is not possible.

"I had a telephone conversation with the leaders of world tennis. There were talks about the continuation of the season, mostly about the US Open due in late August, but it's not known whether it will be held," Novak Djokovic told Serbia's Prva TV.

"The rules that they told us that we would have to respect to be there, to play at all, they are extreme. We would not have access to Manhattan, we would have to sleep in hotels at the airport, to be tested twice or three times per week," he added.

Novak Djokovic particularly highlighted the issue of restricting the entourage size of the players.

"We could bring one person to the club, which is really impossible," the Serb said. "I mean, you need your coach, then a fitness trainer, then a physiotherapist."