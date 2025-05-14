ATP legend Novak Djokovic was recently seen grinding through an intense training session. After announcing his withdrawal from the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Rome, Djokovic is currently preparing for the upcoming 250 event in Geneva to be ready for the 2025 French Open. The update was special as it came just hours after the Serb officially parted ways with coach Andy Murray.

Djokovic marked an end to his partnership with Murray just six months after it began during the Australian Open. Murray joined Djokovic's team in January 2025, after ending his professional career as a player at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Serb reached the Australian Open semifinals before withdrawing due to injury and was runner-up at the Miami Open under the rival-turned-coach's guidance. However, his early exits in tournaments, including Monte Carlo and Madrid, led to their mutual decision to part ways.

Ahead of the upcoming Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic recently shared a video featuring an intense training session on the clay court. Dressed in a white t-shirt and maroon shorts from Lacoste, the Serb showcased some of the most exceptional shots from his practice drill. He was accompanied by a hitting partner while managing his own training after the abrupt decision to part ways with Andy Murray.

Novak Djokovic's Story - Via Instagram/@djokernole

The 24-time Grand Slam champion is eyeing a record 25th Major win at Roland Garros. Replicating the same strategy from 2024, the Serb will now compete at the Geneva Open to strengthen his grip on the red dirt.

Alexander Zverev makes a bold prediction despite Novak Djokovic's performance dip

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's recent decline in performance have raised serious doubts about his competency. Amid the criticism, Alexander Zverev has stepped forward to back the Serb, making it clear that he could cover the gap at any instance. During his ongoing campaign in Rome, the German player vouched for Djokovic, mentioning how it is quite normal for players to experience a dip and rise up stronger.

"Maybe he didn't play up to his standard or his liking, but who does sometimes? If you're a top guy and you're not winning the tournament, you always go home a little bit upset. I believe once he finds his game, he's still one of the most dangerous players in the world," Zverev said, during a press conference in Rome.

Zverev recently moved past the challenge against Arthur Fils to book a quarterfinal showdown against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. Despite a friendly word for Djokovic, Zverev is expected to be one of the toughest hurdles in Djokovic's path to attain his record 25th Major title.

