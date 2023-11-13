Details of Novak Djokovic's ATP Finals kit - from apparel to shoes

Novak Djokovic's making heads turn at the 2023 ATP Finals, thanks to his tennis and latest sporting kit. He's rocking yet another uber cool outfit designed by Lacoste, along with footwear courtesy of ASICS.

The Serb is decked in shades of blue and green from head to toe, with his clothes and shoes being a combination of those two colors. The ensemble suits him really well and is quite complimentary to his personality. His newest outfit from Lacoste can be found on its official website.

As far Djokovic's footwear is concerned, he's running around in another variation of the ASICS Flyte-Foam shoes. It's specially designed to improve his performance on court and help him move even better.

The 36-year old's partnership with Lacoste started back in 2017 after he parted ways with Uniqlo. The following year, ASICS got him on board as well and their collaboration is still ongoing.

As far as Djokovic's ATP Finals campaign is concerned, he made a winning start on Sunday and achieved some new records in the process.

Novak Djokovic downs Holger Rune in a marathon match to begin the ATP Finals on a winning note

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic got the better of Holger Rune in a little over three hours as he bested his younger rival 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 6-3 in his first ATP Finals match. The win ensured that he would finish the year atop the rankings for a record eighth time in his career. He's also set to surpass 400 weeks as the World No. 1.

It was also Djokovic's sixth consecutive victory at the venue as he won the title here last year without losing a single group tie. His next two opponents in the group stage are Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The other two faced off on Sunday as well, with the Italian emerging victorious in straight sets.

Thus, Sinner currently sits atop the Green Group, while the Serb is in second place. Djokovic is participating in the ATP Finals for the 16th time and he has failed to make it past the group stage on just four occasions. He has lost in the semifinals thrice and has finished as the runner-up twice.

The World No. 1 has won the tournament six times so far, a record he shares with Roger Federer. Going all the way this time around would give him the sole possession of the record.

