Tennis fans on the internet were amazed to find out that Jannik Sinner had repeated Carlos Alcaraz's feat of ending Novak Djokovic's 2,195-day winning streak.

Sinner defeated Djokovic 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 at the Australian Open on Friday, January 26. Sinner converted five out of 11 break points while keeping his serve unchallenged during the match to hand the Serb his first-ever semi-final loss at the Melbourne Major.

Moreover, this was Djokovic's first loss at the Australian Open since January 22, 2018, when he lost to Chung Hyeon 7-6(4), 7-5, 7-6(3). The duration between the two losses is 2,195 days.

Interstingly, Carlos Alcaraz did something similar at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He downed the Serb 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in the final on July 16, 2023. With the Serb's previous loss at Wimbledon being a walkover against Tomas Berdych on July 12, 2017, the difference in terms of days is exactly 2,195.

The similarity has prompted tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) to conclude that the future of tennis lies in safe hands with the rise of Sinner and Alcaraz.

"Some things are just written in the stars. Behold Carlos and Sinner, the future of tennis is secured," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan voiced an emotional take on the development.

"Finally next gen has arrived. First Carlos now Jannik. The era of Goats is near the end. First Roger, then Rafa and now Novak . I’m going to cry," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

A third fan chimed in, saying:

"The king dethroned at his two best slams by the two chosen ones."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic: "The whole tournament I haven't really played close to my best"

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic's road to the semi-final of the Australian Open 2024 was bumpy as he struggled to flourish against the majority of his opponents.

Djokovic was taken to four sets by the likes of Dino Prizmic, Alexei Popyrin, and Taylor Fritz in the first round, second round, and quarterfinals respectively. He, however, played brilliantly against Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round as he earned a 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win. The Serb's third-round victory also came in straight sets against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

During his press conference at Melbourne Park after the semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner, Djokovic admitted to being far from his best.

"The whole tournament I haven't really played close to my best. Match maybe against Mannarino was great, but most of the matches I was, yeah, not playing up to par, so to say, the way I play here in Australia normally," he said.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis