Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee praised his wife after she won her first-round match against Australia's Kimberly Birell at the Canadian Open in Montreal.

Wozniacki has returned to the court after three years. The Dane walked away from the sport in 2020 following a third-round exit during the Australian Open in 2020. However, the former World No. 1 came out of retirement in June this year and is set to participate in the upcoming US Open.

Preparing for the New York Major, Wozniacki had a positive start at the National Bank Open in the opening round as she overcame Birelli in straight sets. After the win, compliments from across the tennis world poured in for the Dane, and among the well-wishers was her husband and former NBA player Lee.

Celebrating the win, Wozniacki posted a picture on Instagram on which Lee commented:

"So proud of you!!!!!"

David Lee comments on Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram post.

The couple had reportedly first met in Miami in December 2015. Wozniacki announced her relationship with Lee on Valentine's Day in 2017 through a social media post. The duo later got engaged on November 2, 2017, and has been married since June 16, 2019.

"Doing it now with kids... is really cool" - Caroline Wozniacki on her return

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki opened up about the importance of her family, especially of two kids Olivia and James, after her first-round victory over Kimberly Birell during the National Bank Open in Montreal.

"I'm excited to be back competing and I think it's so important for me to have my family here. Coming back when you're 33 years old, and you've been on the circuit for so many years, doing it now with the kids, especially the eldest who is starting to understand, and making them experience the world in different countries is really cool," she said.

The Dane further talked about her son James, who was born in October last year.

"James' personality is developing enormously, he will also begin to understand soon, what a beautiful start for their lives! It's a gift I can give them and David can give them, and we'll have time to be with them, we won't miss out on their childhood."

She further weighed in on the importance of Lee's and her presence around Olivia and James.

"It's so important to me and David that we are with them [kids] at every stage of their lives, and at the same time I can live this fabulous dream of being able to play on the circuit, and maybe playing well!"

Caroline Wozniacki's recent reflections on the significance of family underscore the depth of her joy and purpose as she navigates both her tennis career and the journey of motherhood. With her return to competitive tennis and her triumphs on the court, she finds solace in the presence of her children, Olivia and James.