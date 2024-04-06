"Did my behaviour affect someone else?" - Nick Kyrgios lashes out at fan, continues calling for umpire's firing after Estoril Open controversy

Nick Kyrgios recently engaged in a heated debate with an X (formerly Twitter) user over a controversial call during the quarterfinal encounter between Nuno Borges and Cristian Garin at the 2024 Estoril Open.

The incident occurred at 2-3 in favor of Borges, while Garin was serving to save a breakpoint. Midway through the rally, someone from the crowd shouted "out" to a shot from Garin. Borges paused for a little while, due to confusion, before he returned the ball. The Chilean then hit the ball wide but was still awarded the point.

A huge controversy erupted as both players approached the chair umpire to argue their cases. The supervisor was also called to intervene. The situation got further out of control as the crowd got behind Borges, and continued to boo Garin.

This has drawn reactions from many tennis players, including Nick Kyrgios. The Australian suggested that the umpire should be fired and never allowed to officiate a match again.

To this, X user (@Big3Tennis) sarcastically replied:

"Yeah one mistake and your career should be done," along with a GIF of Kyrgios throwing a chair onto the court during his second-round encounter at the 2019 Italian Open that resulted in the Australian's disqualification. "Point here is everyone makes mistakes and deserves forgiveness," he added.

Kyrgios replied that he was not allowed to compete after his on-court outburst and wasn't paid the prize money for that week.

"Uh? I wasn’t allowed to keep competing that week and lost prize money? That should be the consequence no? At least? Don’t think his pay check got taken away. Stfu," Kyrgios replied.

Expand Tweet

Kyrgios said an umpire should not make mistakes frequently.

"And also? He is an umpire, don’t think someone should be making as many mistakes this FREQUENTLY. I think being an umpire is a little easier than playing at the highest level. But yeah a guy who idolises tennis players and lives on twitter has the best judgment," Kyrgios added.

Expand Tweet

Another user asked the Australian if he had been banned for life for his outburst. Kyrgios replied that his behavior did not affect anyone else's results.

"Did my behaviour affect someone else’s outcome?"

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios wants inclusion of AI in tennis amid Nuno Borges-Cristian Garin controversy

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios, while responding to a fan on his X account, wanted Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be incorporated into tennis. He said that the inability to replay crucial moments cost the players thousands of dollars.

"No I’m asking you, how come tennis is one of the only sports that is unable to replay moments like this? And instead have someone that makes horrible decisions like this one that costs players hundreds of thousands of dollars? The whole thing should be AI controlled," he said.

He then reiterated that the umpire should be fired, as according to him tennis needs players more than umpires.

"He shouldn’t be allowed to umpire again. We don’t need them? You need players. Sorry. You lose," he said.

Poll : Do you think Cristian Garin should have been awarded the point? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion