Nick Kyrgios criticized chair umpire Christian Rask's decision during the 2024 Estoril Open quarterfinal match between Nuno Borges and Cristian Garin, calling it a "disgrace" and demanding the umpire’s dismissal.

The controversy unfolded when Borges was set to strike first in the second set during Garin’s service game at 2-3. During the rally, someone from the crowd shouted "out" on a shot from the Chilean that landed on the baseline.

Borges paused before returning the ball, and Garin then hit the ball wide. The umpire awarded the point to the Chilean instead of allowing a replay, leading to Borges' objection and a request for the supervisor.

The Portuguese argued that the shout came from the crowd, not an official and that Garin’s shot had indeed been wide. Despite his protest, the umpire's decision stood, and Garin went on to win the service game and eventually the match 6-2, 7-6(3).

The incident sparked a wave of reactions on social media, notably from Nick Kyrgios. The Aussie slammed Rask and called the whole controversy a "disgrace".

"This umpire should be fired and never be able to take place in another match. Disgrace," Kyrgios wrote.

Speaking after the match, Garin stated that he paused when the point was stopped, uncertain if it was his or required a replay. The Chilean also mentioned the intense atmosphere of the match and expressed pride in his performance.

"He[Nuno Borges] stopped the point. I stopped too. I don’t know if it’s my point or if we should replay it. Need to check it. I will check it later. The atmosphere was crazy after that and I’m very proud of myself. It was kind of annoying during the match…" the Chilean said as stated by a tennis journalist

Reacting to Garin’s statement, Kyrgios further tweeted:

"How could you possibly say you won that point? Just because he stops moving doesn’t mean he stopped the point? Best case a replay. YOU MISSED THE BALL IN THE TRAM LINE 😶‍🌫️ how can you win that point?"

Nick Kyrgios expresses determination to overcome injuries and progress in the right direction

Nick Kyrgios at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios expressed his determination to overcome injury challenges and continue his journey towards progress.

Kyrgios has been absent from the tour following the left knee injury he suffered in the late 2022 season which required surgery. The Aussie tried to make his comeback at the 2023 Stuttgart Open but lost in straight sets in the first round to Wu Yibing.

In a social media post, Kyrgios reflected on past challenges and expressed optimism and determination not to give up.

"When I look at this photo, it reminds me of the struggle that I’ve been going through lately, 2 surgeries over the past year and a half after being so close to a Grand slam," Nick Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

"Let this be a reminder that I’m not giving up, I’m taking this process day by day and it’s allowed me to take full advantage of other amazing things in my life, opportunities I would never of known if I hadn’t gotten injured," he added.

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships runner-up added that his absence from tennis and injuries have led to new opportunities and self-discoveries.

"If you feel like you are struggling or feeling as if you don’t know what’s next, just take the next step you see and make sure it’s in the right direction 🙏🏽 reach out at anytime because I assure you we all feel like this sometimes!" Kyrgios added.

Kyrgios' prolonged absence from the ATP Tour has seen him fall off from the rankings.