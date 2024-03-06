"Did Shakespeare ghostwrite this" "She’s playing in everybody’s face with that hashtag" - Simona Halep's statement on doping ban reduction amuses fans

Simona Halep's statement, which she released after her doping ban was reduced, sparked amusement among tennis fans.

Last year, Halep was handed a four-year ban by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) for violating anti-doping rules and testing positive for Roxadustat during the 2022 US Open.

Dissatisfied with the decision, the Romanian then appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) citing contaminated nutritional supplements as the cause in hopes of overturning her ban. Following an investigation, the CAS reduced her suspension to nine months.

Happy with the ruling, Halep took to social media to share a statement. She expressed relief after the tribunal cleared her of any wrongdoing and ordered ITIA to compensate her with CHF 20,000.

Halep described the ordeal as a test of her "resilience" and expressed gratitude for the outcome despite it being delayed.

"In the midst of this challenging journey, my unwavering belief in the integrity of the truth and in the principles of justice has been my beacon", an excerpt from her caption read.

"Despite facing daunting accusations and formidable opposition, my spirit remained buoyant, anchored in my unwavering conviction of being a clean athlete. This ordeal has been a testament to resilience, and the triumph of truth is a bittersweet vindication that, albeit delayed, is immensely gratifying," she added.

Looking ahead, the former World No. 1 expressed eagerness to put the doping controversy behind her and return to the tour with renewed determination.

"Looking forward, I am eager to turn this page and rejoin the tour with renewed vigor and an invigorated spirit. #ContaminatedWithIntegrity," she concluded.

Read the full caption below:

While fans were pleased with the CAS decision, many found amusement in Simona Halep's seemingly verbose statement. They took to social media to share their opinions on the same.

One fan jokingly compared her language to that of William Shakespeare and insinuated that the English post must have ghostwritten the statement for the two-time Grand Slam champion.

"Did shakespeare ghostwrite this," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan was surprised at her use of the hashtag "#ContaminatedWithIntegrity," stating:

"She can’t be f***ing serious, like she’s playing in everybody’s face with that hashtag. CONTAMINATED WITH INTEGRITY!!!!!! 💀 💀 💀 💀 💀 ," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Simona Halep has won two Grand Slam titles in her career

Simona Halep with the 2019 Wimbledon Championships trophy

Simona Halep has won two Grand Slam titles in her career — the 2018 French Open and the Wimbledon Championships in 2019.

At the 2018 Roland Garros, Halep came through the first four rounds fairly easily before downing Angelique Kerber 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. She then defeated Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals to secure her place in the summit clash.

The former World No. 1 then went on to defeat Sloane Stephens in a thrilling three-setter to become the first Romanian woman since Virginia Ruzici in 1978 to win a Major singles title.

The following year, at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Simona Halep defeated Serena Williams 6-2, 6-2 to claim her second Grand Slam title. Halep defeated the likes of Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Victoria Azarenka, Coco Gauff, Zhang Shuai, and Elina Svitolina on her way to the championship match.

