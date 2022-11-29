"Didn't need another reason to adore him, but yet, here it is" - Tennis fans hail Rafael Nadal's response to GOAT debate

Rafael Nadal is the current record-holder among the men for the highest number of Grand Slam titles — 22. His biggest rivals are right behind him, with Novak Djokovic at 21 and Roger Federer at 20.

Although the Swiss legend retired from professional tennis a couple of months ago, the majority of the tennis world is confident of Djokovic surpassing the Spaniard's record, given the fitness levels of both players.

During his ongoing South American exhibition tour, Nadal attended a press conference in Quito, Ecuador. He was asked if he considered himself the greatest player of all time. The 36-year-old stated that leaving pleasant memories in people's minds was more important for him than being the best player.

"For me, the important legacy is that all the people who have been able to live with me during the 20 years of my career have a good human memory of me. In the end, personal issues, education, respect, and the affection with which you can treat people go above the professional issue." Nadal said.

Fans were once again in awe of the World No. 2 and his response, calling him the "GOAT on and off the court."

"You’re spot on babe! Your legacy will live on with us who witnessed & enjoyed your fantastic tennis career. We’re lucky & happy to have lived, in your era.. seen and enjoyed your spectacular tennis. We love you so much," a fan tweeted.

"Prime Federer and Prime Djokovic to deal with, a mountain of slams missed and he still has the most. He is the greatest. He didn't wait for Fed to get old, he took him out when he was young. Context matters," a user wrote.

"All these statistics, win percentages, which surface, titles , no 1 won’t count …. At the end it’s what impression you leave in the mind of people which makes them cherish it forever. Love how he wants to leave impressions that will transcend across generations," a tweet read.

Meagan Mitchell @theemeagan @eurosport @RafaelNadal This man. Tennis player, legend, father, husband, brother and friend. How could you not be a fan of this guy? I feel sorry for you. @eurosport @RafaelNadal This man. Tennis player, legend, father, husband, brother and friend. How could you not be a fan of this guy? I feel sorry for you.

Rafael Nadal's R3 match against David Goffin in Madrid features among best ATP matches of 2022

David Goffin (L) and Rafael Nadal

The ATP recently released a list of the five best matches on the tour (other than Grand Slams) this season, and Rafael Nadal's third-round encounter against David Goffin at the Madrid Open took the second spot.

The Spaniard suffered a fractured rib in March during the Indian Wells Masters and was out of action for more than a month. Having won the Madrid Open five times, Nadal was expected to go deep into the tournament despite a long layoff. He faced Goffin in the third round and while the first set was not a problem for the Mallorcan, he dropped his level in the second. Goffin fought back from 5-3 down and won four consecutive games to force a third set.

The third set was decided by a tie-break, with Nadal stepping up to save as many as four match points in one of the most exciting games this year. He won the match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9), in three hours and nine minutes.

