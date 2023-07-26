Tennis star Diego Schwartzman was present at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to witness football legend and fellow Argentine Lionel Messi’s first start for his new MLS club Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut as a substitute against Mexican Club Cruz Azul in his side's first Leagues Cup match on July 21. He scored a consequential goal to lead Miami to a 2-1 victory.

The Argentine legend was handed his first start on Tuesday, July 25, as his new club took on Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi continued his heroics, scoring two goals and assisting once in their 4-0 victory. With the win, the team booked its spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

Former World No. 8 Diego Schwartzman, who is a huge fan of his compatriot, was one of the many stars in attendance. The Argentine met up with the World Cup-winning captain after the latter was subbed off in the match.

The two were captured smiling as they engaged in a light-hearted conversation. The tennis player was in the company of his brother Matias, and the two later clicked a selfie with Lionel Messi.

Diego Schwartzman shared the highlights from the event on social media.

“What a pleasure to see you again the song says!!! I love you so much! Lionel Messi,” Schwartzman wrote under his Instagram post.

He also posted a selfie with Inter Miami co-owner and English football legend David Beckham.

“What a day!!! Thank you @davidgrutman, you are the best. In another city, to see Lionel Messi again. The energy he brings in people and how I enjoy seeing someone smile like he does. I’m going sleep happy,” he added.

Diego Schwartzman to play Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington as on-court struggles continue

Diego Schwartzman at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Diego Schwartzman commenced the 2023 season ranked World No. 25. He has, however, witnessed a sharp decline in his rankings since. The Argentine has managed just nine wins this season, alongside 17 losses.

Schwartzman’s poor run of form has also seen him briefly drop outside the World’s top 100 for the first time since July 2014. The 30-year-old, who enjoyed a career-high ranking of World No. 8 in 2020, currently holds the 97th spot on the chart.

He was last seen in action at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event in Los Angeles, California. Prior to that, he participated in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he suffered a second-round defeat to eventual semifinalist Jannik Sinner.

The former World No. 8 will now contest the ATP 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington in hopes of renewed success on tour.