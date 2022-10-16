Diego Schwartzman reveals why Roger Federer wrote 'Rosher' on the racquet he gifted the Argentine at Laver Cup

Diego Schwartzman was one of the lucky few present during Roger Federer's retirement at the Laver Cup and got a chance to experience a memorable farewell for the Swiss legend. Schwartzman, who was part of Team World at the 2022 Laver Cup, received a special gift from Federer and revealed a funny story behind the same.

The Argentine tennis star has been a fan of the former World No. 1 for a long time and has expressed his admiration for him time and again. As Federer was set to bid goodbye to the sport at the Laver Cup, Schwartzman asked him for one of his racquets as a souvenir.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion obliged and signed the racquet as 'Rosher' before handing it to Schwartzman. During a recent interview with Punto de Break, the 30-year-old revealed that he and his fellow Argentine players pronounce Roger differently due to their accent and that often makes Federer laugh, which is why he signed the racquet as 'Rosher' instead of 'Roger.'

"Federer is an extraordinary guy," Schwartzman said. "He laughs a lot because of the Argentine accent, because of what we call him, that we pronounce Roger with SH. On the racket he gave me he made a dedication where he put 'Rosher'."

Schwartzman further revealed that he indeed exchanged racquets with the Swiss great, who promised that he would soon use Schwartzman's racquet during one of his friendly matches.

"In the Laver Cup I asked Roger for a racket. We made an exchange and he told me that he was going to continue playing tennis with friends and that he would try my racket," Schwartzman added.

Schwartzman and the rest of his Team World teammates carried the eight-time Wimbledon champion on their shoulders during his emotional farewell at the Laver Cup as a sign of respect for his achievements and legacy in the sport.

Roger Federer's Swiss Indoors farewell ceremony postponed

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Three

Roger Federer was set to be felicitated in a special ceremony later this month at the 2022 Swiss Indoors in Basel, his home ATP tournament. However, as per the Swiss great's request, the ceremony has been postponed. Through a press release, the 41-year-old suggested that he still hasn't been able to fully process his Laver Cup farewell.

Federer said that he did not want the celebration at the tournament in Basel, which is close to his heart, to come so soon after the Laver Cup.

"I thank the Swiss indoors for their willingness to have me in Basel this year but I have been trying to absorb everything that took place recently and celebrating at home in Basel will have a very special meaning and comes too soon after London," he said in a statement released by the tournament organizers.

The 10-time Swiss Indoors champion further stated that he hopes the tournament remains a hot spot for top players to compete in for the foreseeable future.

"I have so many incredible memories from playing so many years at home and my wish is that the tournament continues to be one of the top stops on the ATP Tour," he added.

Poll : 0 votes