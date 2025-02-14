Diego Schwartzman's fiancee Eugenia pens emotional message as Argentine bids farewell to tennis

Diego Schwartzman's fiancee Eugenia De Martino penned an emotional message after the Argentine bid farewell to the sport. He made his final appearance at the 2025 Argentina Open.

Ad

Schwartzman had announced last year that he would play his last professional match in front of his home crowd at the ATP 250 event. His campaign in Argentina commenced with a hard-fought 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-3 win over seventh-seed Nicolas Jarry in the opener. However, his run was cut short on Thursday, February 13, when he suffered a 2-6, 2-6 second-round loss to Pedro Martinez.

After the match, De Martino took to social media to reflect on her fiance's retirement week. She also shared a few pictures from watching the match at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Ad

Trending

"A week that I will never forget again. I love you with all my heart @dieschwartzman," De Martino wrote on her Instagram post.

Ad

Schwartzman got engaged to his long-time partner De Martino in April 2024. However, the couple shared the news on social media two months later. De Martino is a famous Argentine model and internet personality.

The Argentina Open marked Schwartzman's only appearance on the Tour this year, with his previous campaign being the 2024 US Open. He entered the New York Major main draw via qualifiers but suffered a first-round defeat to Gael Monfils. The Argentine had played a Challenger tournament this year in Rosario, where he lost to compatriot Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the first round.

Ad

"I had been exhausted for a while" - Diego Schwartzman on his decision to retire from tennis

Diego Schwartzman at the 2023 Ultimate Tennis Showdown (Source: Getty)

Diego Schwartzman claimed that his decision to retire at the age of 32 was influenced by his body's exhausting condition. He acknowledged that he has not been able to keep up his level on the Tour as before.

Ad

"I understood my body, I understood my head. I knew I had been exhausted for a while and that I couldn’t keep up what I had always managed to do," Schwartzman told ATPTour.com.

However, Schwartzman was pleased to conclude his career with more achievements than he had "ever dreamed of.'"

"I achieved much more than I ever dreamed of," the Argentine added.

Diego Schwartzman retires with four ATP titles, including the 2021 Argentina Open. His most notable performance across Grand Slams came at the 2020 French Open, where he reached the semifinals. He was ranked as best as World No. 8 in October 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback