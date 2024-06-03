"Until old" - Diego Schwartzman and long-time girlfriend Eugenia De Martino announce their engagement ahead of Argentine's retirement

Diego Schwartzman recently announced his engagement to long-time partner Eugenia De Martino ahead of his impending retirement. Schwartzman announced that he would retire at the 2025 Argentina Open.

Schwartzman's fiancee De Martino is a famous model and an internet personality.

The Argentine announced the engagement on Instagram by sharing a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower. Diego Schwartzman captioned the post:

"Jijiji. I close my eyes so I don't wake up and that life continues to be a dream come true. Until old" (translated from Spanish)

To this, Eugenia replied:

"For the whole life."

Source- Diego Schwartzman's Instagram handle

Eugenia De Martino also shared pictures of this happy moment on Instagram. She wrote that it was a day she would never forget. The couple got engaged on April 24.

"24/04/2024 a day I won't forget anymore!!!!! THANK YOU for choosing me and I am grateful to life to have found us, I would look for you in this one and all the others. I love you," De Martino wrote (translated from Spanish).

Diego Schwartzman has announced that he will retire after the 2025 Argentina Open

Diego Schwartzman at UTS Grand Final London

Diego Schwartzman has decided to call it a day on his tennis career and will play his last match at his home tournament, the 2025 Argentina Open.

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Schwartzman relived the happy moments. The Argentine said that he has put a lot of intensity in everything he did, including training and playing and now it was getting difficult to keep up.

"What a trip! Every corner of the court, every second training, every point competing, every moment I was immensely happy. I lived it so intensely that today it's hard for me to keep up."

He thanked his team and his brother for their unrelenting support. The Argentine also mentioned his 'best companion' Eugenia De Martino.

"To my trainers, physical trainers, physio, Luchito Spena, my rivals, teammates. To my friends that I love. My brothers and my oldies that since childhood flew too high fulfilling dreams in family, and without you nothing would have happened, Euge who is the best companion I could touch to share life."

Schwartzman said that tennis had given him everything and that the fans were an important part of his journey.

"Tennis has given me everything I have and much more that I will carry with me forever. It was a wonderful journey and you guys were a vital part of it. That's why I wanted to communicate it here and thank them because "El Peque" had a giant life." (translated from Spanish)

Diego Schwartzman has been ranked as high as World No. 8 and reached the final at the 2020 Italian Open, taking down Rafael Nadal en route to the title clash against Novak Djokovic.