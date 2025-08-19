"Different petty level of complaining": Serena Williams' ex-coach supports Iga Swiatek after Lindsay Davenport's controversial Cincinnati Open comment

Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, has come forward in Iga Swiatek's defence after Lindsay Davenport's comments sparked debate over the scheduling of the Pole's Cincinnati Open matches. Swiatek qualified for her 13th WTA 1000 final with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Elena Rybakina on Sunday, August 17.

During the tournament, several players complained about the extreme heat, as the temperature in Cincinnati reached 90°F (32°C).

All of Swiatek's five matches before the final were scheduled in the earliest available slot in the day, either 11 AM or 1 PM. On the other hand, Rybakina didn't play before 5 PM, except for her one-sided quarterfinal win over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Former player Lindsay Davenport, who was calling the semifinal clash on air, pointed out the difference in the two players' match timings during the second set. She opined that Iga Swiatek's schedule helped her adapt better to the difficult conditions, making it unfair for the 2022 Wimbledon winner.

"Both matches against Mertens and Keys, both at night (for Rybakina). I don't believe Swiatek ever played even in the late afternoon. I believe she was early every single day. You get used to these conditions. That's when it doesn't seem totally fair," Davenport said.

Retired player Brad Gilbert also wondered if the Pole's team had requested the organizers to schedule early matches.

Without naming anyone, Rick Macci defended Iga Swiatek and urged experts not to make excuses. He wrote on X:

"Coaches players commentators saying it is unfair because the Punisher was more used to the 90 degree heat because of scheduling. That is a whole different petty level of complaining just like waiting when it is raining. No excuses. Greatness is mentally molded and understands life is not Fair if you ever want to go to rare Air."

Swiatek won the Wimbledon Championships last month and currently boasts six singles Grand Slam titles.

Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini to win first Cincinnati title

Cincinnati Open 2025 - Day 12 - Source: Getty

After failing to cross the semifinal hurdle the previous two years, Iga Swiatek reached her first final at the Cincinnati Open this time. She secured a 7-5, 6-4 win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the summit clash on Monday, August 18.

The one-hour-49-minute encounter saw seventh seed Paolini take a 3-0 lead in the first set, only for the Pole to bounce back. Swiatek hit nine aces and converted all six break-point opportunities against the Italian to lift her 11th WTA 1000 title.

“I don’t know why I win the tournaments that we’re like the last ones in terms of what I thought they were going to be. So, thank you (to my team) for forcing me to become a better player and learn how to play on all these faster surfaces. I’m kind of shocked and super happy, so thank you for the awesome support, to the team and to my family back home," Iga Swiatek said during the presentation ceremony.

The former World No. 1 did not drop a set on her way to her 24th WTA title. This victory would boost her confidence ahead of the US Open, which is slated to kick off later this month.

