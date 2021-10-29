Digital artist creates stunning mosaics of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic & Serena Williams

A digital artist called Low Mosaic on Instagram recently created some exquisite digital mosaics of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, and Gael Monfils. The artist has produced one digital mosaic each for Djokovic, Nadal, Williams, and Monfils, and two for Federer.

The first digital mosaic for Federer was created with a bunch of images, primarily from the Swiss' Australian Open and US Open campaigns.

There are also a few images from Federer's Hopman Cup and Cincinnati Masters stints, along with a few others from various events during his Australian and American hardcourt campaigns.

The second Federer mosaic showcases the 20-time Major champion at his stylish best. The artist used several images of Federer's apparel, including his cap and shoes, in addition to several stills of the Swiss, to create the mosaic.

The second mosaic created on Roger Federer

Below are the mosaics created by the artist on Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Gael Monfils. They too have been produced using an amalgamation of pictures from their respective lives.

Novak Djokovic's mosaic created by @lowmosaic

Serena Williams' mosaic created by @lowmosaic

Rafael Nadal's mosaic created by @lowmosaic

Low Mosaic will likely create digital mosaics of other tennis players in the near future, given that he only recently started his project.

Roger Federer's sponsor Barilla create special artwork showcasing birthday wishes from Swiss' fans

Barilla @Barilla You showered us with birthday messages for @rogerfederer in August; so much that we had to get a bigger greeting card! 😉 Check out the special artwork we created together with @SebLester with your wishes. A real explosion of #RF40Love 🎾❤️ barilla.com/rf40love You showered us with birthday messages for @rogerfederer in August; so much that we had to get a bigger greeting card! 😉 Check out the special artwork we created together with @SebLester with your wishes. A real explosion of #RF40Love 🎾❤️ barilla.com/rf40love https://t.co/c3Bzvm4sBL

Roger Federer celebrated his 40th birthday on August 8, and the Swiss received thousands of wishes from his fans. Barilla, one of Federer's sponsors, collected every single message posted by Federer's fans on social media.

With the help of calligrapher Seb Lester, Barilla created a unique and immersive experience on their website, showcasing every single one of those wishes. In a tweet accompanying a small video clip showing off their creation, Barilla said that they wanted to create a "bigger greeting card" for Federer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"You showered us with birthday messages for @rogerfederer in August; so much that we had to get a bigger greeting card! Check out the special artwork we created together with @SebLester with your wishes," Barilla tweeted. "A real explosion of #RF40Love."

Edited by Arvind Sriram