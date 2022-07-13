"Dinner is on me in New York City" - Novak Djokovic assures Nick Kyrgios 

In their first-ever Grand Slam meeting on Sunday, Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final to lift his seventh Wimbledon title.

The two players haven't been on the best of terms in the past, making nasty comments about each other on multiple occasions. However, since Kyrgios came forward to show his support for the Serb during his 2022 Australian Open controversy, they have been enjoying a 'bromance', which was made official by Djokovic after the title clash in London.

Prior to the final, the two players indulged in a light-hearted exchange on social media, agreeing to a deal that whoever won the final would have to buy dinner. The Australian seemed pretty serious about it as he commented on one of Djokovic's social media posts, asking him about the dinner. The 35-year-old was quick to assure him that they will catch up in New York.

"Where is my dinner?" Kyrgios asked.

"Sorry, mate. I called all the restaurants in London on Sunday night and there was no tables available. Dinner is on me in New York City," Djokovic responded.

Kyrgios might have to wait a little longer since the current rules in the US do not permit the 21-time Grand Slam winner to enter the country unless he gets the coronavirus vaccination.

"I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world" - Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

A few days before the 2022 Wimbledon Championships were scheduled to begin, the US released its new rules and regulations with regard to COVID-19. There was some relief for foreign travelers as they are no longer required to submit a negative test result. However, it is mandatory for everyone to produce proof of vaccination against the virus. Novak Djokovic, who has not taken the vaccine, is therefore likely to miss the US Open.

Reflecting on the entire issue, the Serb stated that he is hopeful of a change in the US Government's policies, but if that doesn't happen, it won't be "the end of the world."

"At the moment I can't go to the United States. I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time. I don't know, hope springs eternal. I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from. It's important for me to stay healthy, physically and mentally, so I can still play for a long time and the chances to do so will certainly come," Djokovic said.

