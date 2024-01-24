"Director who SAVED cinema and no nod" - Andy Roddick's wife Brooklyn Decker furious as Oscar snubs Barbie's Greta Grewig and Margot Robbie

Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker has vented her frustration at Greta Grewig not being nominated for best director at the Oscars for her critically-acclaimed global box office hit "Barbie."

The movie has received eight nominations, including for Ryan Gosling, who portrayed the character "Ken," in the best supporting actor category. However, there has been an outcry over Grewig and Margot Robbie not being nominated in the best director and lead actress categories respectively.

Decker expressed her dismay by sharing a picture of a quote on her Instagram Story. She wrote:

"The problem in this industry is if it’s not “serious” it’s not taken seriously. It’s stunning when you consider that most humans just want to be able to enjoy beauty, life, and maybe have a laugh along the way. The director who SAVED the cinema and no nod. Just ugh.”

Brooklyn Decker on the Oscar snub of ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig

Barbie is the first movie with a female protagonist and a female director to gross over a billion dollars in the global box office. The 96th nominations were announced by the Academy on Tuesday (January 23) morning.

Andy Roddick, a former American tennis player who has bagged 32 tour-level singles titles, is best known for his serve and his triumph at the 2003 US Open. Roddick began dating Brooklyn Decker, an American model also known for starring in the 2015 Netflix series "Grace and Frankie." They tied the knot in April, 2009, and have two children.

Andy Roddick's journey from tennis to life beyond the court

Andy Roddick attends the annual Charity Day hosted by BGC Group and The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund

Andy Roddick concluded his tennis career following the 2012 US Open to focus on his work at his Andy Roddick Foundation.

In an interview with GQ Sports, Roddick revealed that he has thrown nearly all his trophies as people already know about his achievements in his career. He said that his 2003 US Open trophy is one of the few trophies that he has kept with him.

For most of his career, Roddick was among the top 10 ATP rankings. He also held the record of the fastest service in tennis, clocked at the speed of 155 mph, from 2004 to 2011.

Since retiring from tennis, Roddick ventured into television. Apart from appearing on a number of talk shows, he also served as a co-host for Fox Sports and as a pundit and commentator for the BBC.