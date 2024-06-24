Andy Murray's mother Judy has lashed out at the British media, accusing it of leaking her son's confidential medical records. The 64-year-old further dismissed the British media's claims ruling out Murray from the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

Murray's last outing came at the recently concluded Cinch Championships at London's Queen's Club. However, it turned out to be far from what the three-time Grand Slam winner would have desired, as he was forced to retire mid-match during his second-round clash against eventual semifinalist Jordan Thompson with a back injury. Murray's team later confirmed that he would be undergoing a back surgery.

Recently, an article published by The Telegraph, written by renowned tennis journalist Simon Briggs, stated that Murray has been ruled out of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships after a spinal cyst operation. It further cast doubt on the Brit's chances of appearing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Murray's mother Judy took note of the article on X (formerly Twitter) and reacted harshly to it.

Trending

According to her, Murray's "private medical details" had been leaked to the media by a trusted confidante. She additionally stated that despite the claims made regarding her son's imminent tennis future in the article, he is yet to be ruled out from this year's Wimbledon Championships.

"When your private medical details are leaked to the media by someone you thought you could trust. So disappointing. And - FYI - not ruled out yet," Murray's mother Judy wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"I would rather finish my career at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray

Murray suffered a severe hip injury back in 2017, which took a heavy toll on the former World No. 1's tennis career. He had to undergo two hip surgeries, and even though he did manage to stage a comeback to the sport, his performances were a farcry from the kind that made him the closest competitor to the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

Earlier this year, Murray had suggested that he would contemplate retiring from tennis after the conclusion of the ongoing season's summer swing. Recently, he touched on the subject once again in an interview with BBC Sport, as he told them that the ideal tournaments for him to bid farewell to the sport would be either at the Wimbledon Championships or at the Olympics.

"Probably if I was going to finish my career I would rather finish at Wimbledon or an Olympic Games - to me that would probably be more fitting. I've had amazing experiences and memories from Wimbledon, but also being part of British Olympics teams. To get a chance to compete at a fifth one is a reason to stay motivated and continue playing," Murray told BBC Sport.

Murray won the 2013 and 2016 editions of the Wimbledon Championships and also won Olympic gold at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and then again at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.