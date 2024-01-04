The US representative for New York's 24th congressional district, Claudia Tenney, has spoken out against Rafael Nadal for his controversial comments regarding Novak Djokovic.

In a recent interview with the Spanish publication El Pais, Nadal touched on a variety of topics, including his comeback, his perspective on defeat, and his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz. However, it was remarks on his arch-rivals, Roger Federer and Djokovic, that garnered the most interest.

The Spaniard discussed his famed rivalry with Federer, stating that its intensity stemmed from their constant self-reinvention and ability to surprise one another.

In contrast, the 22-time Grand Slam champion asserted that while Djokovic had also evolved, the Serb hadn't done so to the same extent, as he didn't face a similar level of physical challenges due to injuries.

"We have all been reinventing ourselves, that is why there has been this intense rivalry: we always surprised each other. Djovokic too, but he with a difference compared to the two of us (and he has a brutal merit of his own)," Nadal said.

"He has evolved his game - all champions do - but he has not had the need to evolve it as much as we have. He hasn't suffered that many injuries. The only thing that has required him to improve his game has been his rivals, not his physical problems. It's a difference," he added.

The 37-year-old also expressed his profound admiration for Federer, disclosing that he found the idea of watching the Swiss legend in action more exciting compared to watching Djokovic.

"Since I can remember, he is the player who has impressed me the most, the one who has entertained me the most, the one who has excited me the most. I have been more excited to see Federer play than Djokovic, and in the end tennis is emotion, emotion is what draws you to it," he said.

American Congresswoman Claudia Tenney reacted to Rafael Nadal's comments on social media, expressing disappointment in the Spaniard's apparent "envy" towards Novak Djokovic.

Tenney praised the 24-time Grand Slam champion as not just the tennis GOAT but also the greatest athlete in the modern era. She attributed this to his impressive mental resilience and grace in overcoming unnecessary challenges and what she termed "petty political tropes."

"Disappointing envy from Nadal. @djokernole is not only the greatest tennis player - EVER - for so many reasons, he’s my choice as the greatest athlete in the modern era. No one else has had the mental toughness and grace to overcome the needless obstacles and petty political tropes hurled at him repeatedly," she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Rafael Nadal: "Novak Djokovic has greatly enhanced his virtues, but he has not radically adapted his game"

Rafael Nadal

In the same interview, Rafael Nadal asserted that while Novak Djokovic had significantly improved his strengths, he hadn't made any fundamental changes to his playing style.

"He (Novak Djokovic) has greatly enhanced his virtues, but he has not radically adapted his game," Nadal said.

The Spaniard also shared an insight into his different tactics when facing Roger Federer compared to playing against the Serb. He disclosed that while competing against Federer required a strategic approach, defeating Djokovic relied more on a sustained high level of play as opposed to strategy.

"To play against Federer I had a very clear tactic; He knew what I was going to look for, I knew he would try to defend himself. It was a chess game. And when you were wrong, you knew it," he said.

"With Djokovic there is not that level of strategy in the matches. You have to play at a very high level and for a long time to beat him, it's different," he added.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here