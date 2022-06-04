"Disappointing first year for Amelie Mauresmo as French Open director" - Fans react to a chaotic day 13 at the French Open Men's Semifinals 

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo had her hands full on Day 13 of the French Open, which was filled with high-quality tennis, eye-opening pauses and unfortunate endings. A day filled with high-octane drama and a lot to reflect upon for the Frenchwoman, who took over the role of tournament director for the first time.

The semifinalists in the men's singles draw battled it out for a chance to fight for the 2022 French Open crown. While Zverev unfortunately rolled his ankle severely and was forced to retire, Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic's match saw a climate change protestor run towards the court and tie herself up in the net. This halted the match for more than 15 minutes, affecting the momentum of both players.

Fans reacted to the lapse in security and poor management of the organisers after all the chaos.

Christopher Clarey stated:

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey



Bring on 2023! Disappointing 1st year for Amelie Mauresmo as French Open tournament director. Missteps on scheduling. Comments on women's #tennis (since walked back). Drastically curtailing access for reporters to players & teams that will create bigger divide & hurts coverage.Bring on 2023! Disappointing 1st year for Amelie Mauresmo as French Open tournament director. Missteps on scheduling. Comments on women's #tennis (since walked back). Drastically curtailing access for reporters to players & teams that will create bigger divide & hurts coverage.Bring on 2023!

Sporting News Australia gave their take on all the action.

First serve tennis added to the protestor incident after an already hectic day at the French Open.

First Serve Tennis @FirstServeTnnis



#RolandGarros twitter.com/doublefault28/… doublefault28 @doublefault28 @josemorgado @josemorgado https://t.co/4KNBNIY7RC As if today couldn’t get any wilder, a protester has stormed the court and tied herself to the net. Been escorted off now so hopefully play to resume soon… Not entirely sure, but me be something to do with climate change. As if today couldn’t get any wilder, a protester has stormed the court and tied herself to the net. Been escorted off now so hopefully play to resume soon… Not entirely sure, but me be something to do with climate change.#RolandGarros twitter.com/doublefault28/…

Express Sports @IExpressSports #RolandGarros



An environmental activist wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the French Open men’s semifinal by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court.



indianexpress.com/article/sports… An environmental activist wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the French Open men’s semifinal by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court. #RolandGarros An environmental activist wearing a T-shirt with the message “We have 1028 days left” interrupted the French Open men’s semifinal by attaching herself to the net with metal wires and glue and kneeling on the court.indianexpress.com/article/sports…

Reginaldo Rosario summarised the eventful day 13 of the French Open in a tweet.

Reginaldo Rosario @Regi1700



Zverev retiring injured in the middle of a epic battle with Nadal and now someone's invaded the court and tied themselves to the net in the other semi-final between Ruud and Cilic



#RolandGarros Been a really weird day at Roland Garros.Zverev retiring injured in the middle of a epic battle with Nadal and now someone's invaded the court and tied themselves to the net in the other semi-final between Ruud and Cilic Been a really weird day at Roland Garros.Zverev retiring injured in the middle of a epic battle with Nadal and now someone's invaded the court and tied themselves to the net in the other semi-final between Ruud and Cilic#RolandGarros

Fans reflected back on the 2022 French open and compared it to other Grand Slams

soliloquyfor1 @soliloquyfor1 Roland Garros 2022 has not been without drama! Roland Garros 2022 has not been without drama!

This fan wasn't happy with the way the tournament has been organised

yampapi @yampapii Her first year has been a mess Her first year has been a mess https://t.co/99zuNhrqPd

"I think the people who know me, know that I’m a big fighter for equal rights and women’s tennis" - Amelie Mauresmo

Two-time Grand Slam champion Amelie Mauresmo

In response to questions about scheduling, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said that men’s matches have more “appeal.” Nine out of the 10 matches scheduled for the night session have been men’s matches and Mauresmo's response saw her receive substantial amounts of of criticism.

She later clarified her statement, adding that things were taken out of context before apologizing to the players and saying that people close to her know that she's a fighter for equal rights for women on and off the court.

"First of all, the comments that I made were taken out of the wider picture, out of the context,” former grand slam champion Mauresmo told Tennis Channel on Thursday. "And I want to say sorry to the players that really felt bad about what I said. Again, I think the people who know me, know that I’m a big fighter for equal rights and women’s tennis, women in general.”

The Roland Garros women's final will be contested between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff on Saturday, while Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will face off in the French Open men's final on Sunday.

