Disaster strikes London ahead of Amanda Anisimova vs Iga Swiatek Wimbledon final with massive fire breakout

A large fire broke out at a Southeast London warehouse ahead of the Wimbledon ladies' singles final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova on Saturday, June 12. The fire was controlled by around 150 firefighters with the help of 25 fire engines (via Sky News) just before seven in the morning.

This fire affected the surrounding areas, including the London underground in the Southfields area. This underground service is availed by many people travelling to the All England Club, hence posing a challenge for those attending the finals of the tournament. The authorities advised people to shut their windows and doors to avoid smoke from entering household spaces. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Some fans were sad due to the fire outbreak as they believed it would become harder for them to travel to catch live action at the Championships. One fan in particular took to X (formerly Twitter) to show their frustration and update people on the situation that commuters faced.

"There's a f**king fire in the London underground in the Southfields station (the one for Wimbledon Queue). Universe doesn't want me to attend..." they wrote.

Another post featured a long queue outside the Wimbledon entrance.

"Got delayed as fuck and now "there's no guarantee you'll enter the grounds'," he added.

The Wimbledon final, however, commenced on the scheduled time of 4 pm BST with a minor 10-minute delay.

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova to take each other on for the first time at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek at a media interaction ahead of the 2025 finals - Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova are facing each other for the first time in their pro careers at the final of Wimbledon this year. The duo, as Swiatek revealed, had only met while playing juniors, but remembered how she was fierce and 'moved fast' on the court.

After the Pole's semifinal win over Belinda Bencic, she candidly admitted remembering how Anisimova was in their Juniors days and expressed her excitement in taking the American on.

"We played in juniors, and yeah, I mean, she can play amazing tennis. She loves fast surfaces because she has a flat game and it's fast, so yeah, you have to be ready for fast shots, for her being proactive. But I'm just gonna kind of focus on myself," she said.

Both players are eyeing their maiden Grand Slam title at the All England Club, which ought to make for an exciting showdown at the Centre Court.

