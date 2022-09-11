"You changed the game both on and off the court" - Disney World pays tribute to Serena Williams post her retirement

Serena Williams ended a 27-year-long career following her third-round loss at the 2022 US Open to Ajla Tomjlanovic. Since announcing her decision to retire last month, Williams has received a number of tributes from around the world.

Disney World has now honored the 23-time Grand Slam champion with a video in which they showcase her extraordinary tennis career. The video ends with the question "What are you going to do next?"

"You changed the game both on and off the court making magic ✨ and inspiring millions. We can’t wait to see what you do next! #ThankYouSerena," the video was captioned.

"Tennis has been such a huge part of my life, I can't imagine not being involved in tennis" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open - Day 5

Serena Williams played her first professional tennis match in October 1995 at the tender age of 14. Since then, she has racked up 73 singles titles, including 23 Majors. She has also won 23 doubles titles, including 14 in the Grand Slams with sister Venus Williams.

In her press conference after losing to Tomljanovic, Williams said that tennis has been a "huge part" of her life and that she will definitely be involved in the sport "in some way or shape."

"For me, tennis has been such a huge part of my life, I can't imagine not being involved in tennis. I don't know what that involvement is yet. But I feel like it's provided me with so many opportunities. Through that, it's provided other people with so many amazing opportunities," she said.

"I think it means so much to me in my life, and I've had so many amazing moments, that I don't see a future without it. What's my involvement? I have no idea. I think I'll be involved in some way or shape," she added.

Serena Williams also reflected on her week at the US Open and thanked the crowd for the "amazing" and "overwhelming" support she received.

"Well, I'll just talk about my journey today. It was some really great moments today. Not today, but this week, has been really great. Just so much support, so much love. It was really amazing and overwhelming. So grateful for it. I am so grateful for it. And I just feel like, you know, the whole crowd was really wanting to push me past the line. I'm so thankful and grateful for that," she said.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala