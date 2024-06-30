"Disrespectful to Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner" - Carlos Alcaraz being dubbed 'Savior of Tennis' ahead of Wimbledon infuriates Paul McNamee

Carlos Alcaraz was dubbed as the 'Savior of Tennis' by the Sunday Times. Paul McNamee believes that releasing this issue before Wimbledon was disrespectful to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and seven-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz featured on the front page of the June 30 issue of The Sunday Times magazine. A graphic reading 'KING CARLOS' was printed on his face while the headline read:

"Carlos Alcaraz, the savior of tennis (who still lives with his mum)."

Expand Tweet

Trending

In the exclusive interview with the magazine, the Spaniard admitted that he lives with his mother, father, and three brothers.

"I live with my mum and dad, my older brother and two younger brothers. To them I am not a big tennis star, just a normal guy," Alcaraz said.

Further, he talked about his relationship status admitting that he is single, and gave an insight into his life.

However, former Australian player McNamee felt The Sunday Times was disrespectful toward players like Sinner and Djokovic who are ranked higher than Alcaraz. He believes that this magazine issue should not have released on the eve of Wimbledon.

"On the eve of Wimbledon, and albeit I am a massive Alcaraz fan, this is disrespectful to the two guys who are seeded above him… Jannick Sinner & Novak Djokovic, as well as women’s tennis," McNamee wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz are the top three seeds at Wimbledon 2024

Jannik Sinner at the The Championships - Wimbledon 2024.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will be the top seed at Wimbledon for the first time in his career when he sets foot on the grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The Italian will take on Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Grasscourt Slam on Monday, July 1. This will be the second meeting between the pair with Sinner leading the head-to-head record 1-0.

Novak Djokovic is seeded second at Wimbledon. After his withdrawal from the French Open due to injury before his quarterfinal against Casper Rudd, it was unlikely that the Serb would play in London. However, he has recovered from surgery for a meniscus tear to participate at SW19.

Djokovic will take on Vit Kopria in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, July 2. This will be the first meeting between the pair.

Carlos Alcaraz is the third seed at Wimbledon. The Spaniard has been pitted against Estonian player Mark Lajal in the first round. Their encounter on Monday, July 1, will be the first time they face each other.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback