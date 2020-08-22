Novak Djokovic's decision to travel to the United States for the Cincinnati Masters (in New York) and the US Open means he is the overwhelming favorite for both titles. That is even more so given the absence of his two biggest rivals - Roger Federer and US Open defending champion Rafael Nadal.

I’m happy to confirm that I‘ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year. It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited 😃💪🏼 https://t.co/qgxSTHrKK4 pic.twitter.com/tg6rgwfFqm — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) August 13, 2020

Against that background, the Serb recently addressed members of the media via a video conference and explained his decision to travel to New York. He also talked about his aspirations for the American hardcourt season, and how Nadal's withdrawal had had no impact on his decision to play.

I didn't make my decision to come because Rafael Nadal withdrew: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal at the 2020 ATP Cup

Novak Djokovic vehemently denied the insinuation that Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from the US Open this year gave him added incentive to travel to Flushing Meadows this year.

"I did not make my decision to come because Rafael Nadal withdrew," explained the World No. 1. "I had already decided to come several months ago...I wanted to resume on hard because it is a surface on which I feel very comfortable. It's on hard that I've had the most success. I love playing the US Open."

Novak Djokovic reiterated that his doubts about traveling to the US were only due to issues with quarantine on his return to Europe. The clay swing will be in full flow immediately after the US Open, and Djokovic didn't want to be deprived of the chance to play it.

"I had decided to come, but I was not sure that it could be possible because certain points had to be clarified, in particular, the absence of quarantine on return to Europe," Djokovic asserted.

Djokovic also rubbished claims that he was the runaway favorite for the US Open due to the weakened draw. The Serb believes that during a period as uncertain as this, on the back of a six-month absence from professional tennis, any player can win on any given day.

"Each Grand Slam is a title opportunity, but I am not the only one. It would be really disrespectful to say that I have better luck without Roger and Rafa for all the other players. Thiem, Zverev, Tsitsipas, Medvedev are as strong as the three of us. Anyone can win, especially after six months without a circuit because we don't really know how we're going to feel on the court," said the 17-time Grand Slam champion.

Things were so unpredictable: Novak Djokovic on decision to play US Open

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the 2018 US Open title

Novak Djokovic went on to speak about the unpredictability of the year and why he doesn't blame the fans or players who wish for the tour to not restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Serb claimed that until last week, he himself was not sure whether he would travel to New York.

"Things were so unpredictable," said the 33-year-old. "In the end of the day, it is positive we are here. There are going to be a lot of people around the world who think we should not play tennis, that no public gathering should happen. I understand that fully. I really do."

The World No. 1 had himself contracted COVID-19 along with his wife and coach Goran Ivanisevic, but he recently reassured his fans that he is now fully recovered and is getting tested regularly.

The Serb does, however, feel excited about the resumption of tennis after a break that has lasted nearly six months. Djokovic had won 18 games on the trot to start 2020, picking up the Australian Open, ATP Cup and Dubai Open along the way, and would naturally be eager to get back on the court.

"But, you know, I think there also is going to be quite a lot of people that are going to be happy to see tennis keep going," said Novak Djokovic.